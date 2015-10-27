Chagrin Concert Series presents Andrew Sords & Eriko Izumida

VIRTUOSO’S SHOWCASE

Andrew Sords, violin

Eriko Izumida, piano

The Chagrin Concert Series opens the 2015-2016 season with violinist ANDREW SORDS together with pianist ERIKO IZUMIDA for an afternoon of Romantic Violin and Piano music to our audience. Sords has been praised by critics and audiences on three continents calling his music making "exceptionally heartfelt and soulful" (St. Marteen's Daily Herald). The will perform sonatas by Gabriel Faure and Cesar Franck and finish with Ravel’s devilish concert piece – Tzigane!

Spend the evening with Romantic music from France and enjoy a Meet the Artists reception following the concert!

The concert takes place on Sunday, November 1 at 3 pm, at Valley Lutheran Church, 87 East Orange Street, Chagrin Falls OH. No tickets required, donations are gratefully accepted.

The concert will last approx. 60 min. For more information, please visit www.chagrinconcertseries.com