Western Reserve Theater Organ Society presents John Lauter

Western Reserve Theater Organ Society presents: Silent Film Spooktacular

Sunday, October 25 at 3:00 p.m.

Masonic Auditorium

John Lauter will perform a Silent Film Spook-tacular on the Wurlitzer Theater Pipe organ at Performing Arts Center Masonic Auditorium. The program will include Halloween themed music and two short silent films. Mr. Lauter, a Detroit native, has performed on many theater organs across North America and the United Kingdom. He is a silent film score composer/performer with 27 titles to his credit, and is the pianist with the 18 piece Swing City Big Band.

The Sunday afternoon concert will be at 3:00 PM on October 25, 2015.

The Performing Arts is located at 3610 Euclid Avenue. Parking will be available on the east side of the building. Parking will also be available at Applied Industrial Tech Center across 36th street from the main entrance of the Masonic Auditorium. All parking is free.

Handicap access is provided by using the Euclid Avenue entrance.

Tickets may be purchased at the door or on line at www.wrtos.org/concerts.

The concert is sponsored in part by the Charles H. Teare and Clifford K.Kern Music Fund of the Cleveland Foundation.

Western Reserve Theater Organ Society (WRTOS), a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization,

presents concerts for the purpose of keeping the theater organ a living art form for current

and future generations.