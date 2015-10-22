The Music Settlement presents the Almeda Trio at the BOP STOP

Robert Cassidy, pianist for the Almeda Trio, spoke to Mark Satola about their upcoming performance at the BOP STOP, presented by The Music Settlement.

Almeda Trio, ensemble-in-residence at The Music Settlement, will perform a concert that includes music by two American composers at BOP STOP at The Music Settlement at 8:00 p.m. on Friday, October 23, 2015.

Taking its name from Almeda Adams, the early 20th-century social activist and founder of The Music Settlement, the Trio's members are Robert Cassidy, piano; Cara Tweed, violin; and Ida Mercer, cello. For this concert, cellist Nicholas Diodore will sit in for Ms. Mercer.

The Almeda Trio will perform three works: Beethoven's exuberant Trio in B-flat. Op. 11; Aaron Copland's rarely heard Vitebsk; and the jazzy Cafe Music by living American composer Paul Schoenfield.

"We are so excited to open our 2015-16 season at BOP STOP with this intense and fun program for the whole family," said pianist Robert Cassidy.

Located at 2920 Detroit Avenue and arranged in cabaret-style seating, the BOP STOP has been called "an intimate and acoustically perfect space." In addition to beautiful music, food and beverages will be available for purchase.

"Almeda Trio constructs wonderful, enjoyable programs," said Gabe Pollack, director of BOP STOP at The Music Settlement. "This concert features 'Cafe Music' by Paul Schoenfeld who has many ties to Cleveland because he won the Cleveland Arts prize in the mid-1990s. For me, it is fun to hear works by composers that have a history with this city, especially when performed by such an exciting ensemble."

Doors will open at 7:00 p.m. An at-the-door donation of $5 per person is suggested. There is ample free parking on the street and in the BOP STOP lot. For additional information, call 216-421-5806 xt. 103, or visit http://www.themusicsettlement.org/calendar/2015/10/23/the-almeda-trio-bop-stop

Members of the Almeda Trio will sit for a live interview with Bill O'Connell on WCLV at 5:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 20. Listen at 104.9 FM in Cleveland, wclv.org, or via smartphone with TuneIn or NPR Music.

People interested in learning more about Almeda Trio are encouraged to visit their website at www.almedatrio.com.

About the Almeda Trio

Since its debut in 2008, the Almeda Trio has quickly gained both attention and enthusiastic audiences in the greater Cleveland area and beyond. As ensemble-in-residence at The Music Settlement, the group has dedicated itself to performance, education, and outreach. While possessing full command of the traditional repertoire, the Trio also offers insightful and energetic performances of a wide range of other genres, including contemporary, folk, and jazz. www.almedatrio.com

About The Music Settlement

Founded in 1912 by Almeda Adams as The Cleveland Music School Settlement, The Music Settlement is one of the nation's oldest community schools of music. Providing early childhood education since the 1950s and music therapy since the 1960s, The Music Settlement remains on the forefront of music-based initiatives that advance human potential. With programs for students between 3-weeks old to retirement and beyond, The Music Settlement is pleased to be inspiring a second century of generations of music. It is online at www.TheMusicSettlement.org and facebook.com/TheMusicSettlement.