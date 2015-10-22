Gruca White Ensemble plays Cool Venue, Unique Flute in 'Macabre' Concert

The Gruca White Ensemble (Robert Gruca and Linda White) stopped by WCLV to preview their concert this weekend at the BOP STOP. They even gave a musical preview, with Linda playing the very rare contrabass flute and Robert on guitar:

Gruca White Ensemble, an ensemble-in-residence at The Music Settlement, will perform a concert featuring music that evokes the macabre and fantasy elements of Halloween at BOP STOP at The Music Settlement at 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2015.

The Gruca White Ensemble features Robert Gruca, classical guitarist and Linda White, flutist. The duo offers an entirely new concert experience by alternating the best of the flute and guitar repertoire, their own arrangements of Latin, Jazz, and rock tunes with short impromptus: improvised jams in a variety of styles.

This program will feature Cleveland composer Jennifer Conner's "Chapters from the Chronicles" based on the story of Narnia. Other pieces include Serge Lancen's "Duetto," Bryan Johanson's "Dance of the Blue Devil," and Nakita Koshkin's "Usher Valse." Guest artist Beth Friedman-Rommell (thermin) will join Gruca White for their rendition of Screamin' Jay Hawkins' "I Put a Spell on You."

White will feature the entire flute family including piccolo, alto, bass, and a contrabass flute newly acquired by The Music Settlement. With over nine feet of tubing, the contrabass flute is pitched two octaves lower than a standard concert flute. It is a rare instrument not widely available for use by local musicians; in fact, the only other contrabass flute in this area is at University of Akron and that one is not accessible for outside use. The Music Settlement will rent the flute to local musicians on occasions when it is not in use by TMS students, faculty, and the Settlement's Flautrageous Flute Choir, directed by White.

This Oct. 24 concert provides listeners the opportunity to hear a rare flute in a unique venue: the BOP STOP, celebrating its first year of programming on Oct. 16.

"The BOP STOP is such a cool venue," says flutist Linda White. "As a classically trained musician, it's so special to perform in a hip place where people gather to listen to music while enjoying good food and drinks. This informality, compared to a concert hall, brings out our adventurous nature, so this show will be particularly whimsical and fun!"

Located at 2920 Detroit Avenue and arranged in cabaret-style seating, the BOP STOP has been called "an intimate and acoustically perfect space." In addition to beautiful music, food and beverages will be available for purchase.

Doors will open at 7:00 p.m. An at-the-door donation of $10 per person is suggested, of which 50-percent will go toward The Music Settlement's contrabass flute fund. There is ample free parking on the street and in the BOP STOP lot. For additional information, call 216-421-5806 xt. 103, or visit http://www.themusicsettlement.org/calendar/2015/10/24/the-gruca-white-ensemble-bop-stop.

About The Music Settlement

Founded in 1912 by Almeda Adams as The Cleveland Music School Settlement, The Music Settlement is one of the nation's oldest community schools of music. Providing early childhood education since the 1950s and music therapy since the 1960s, The Music Settlement remains on the forefront of music-based initiatives that advance human potential. With programs for students between 3-weeks old to retirement and beyond, The Music Settlement is pleased to be inspiring a second century of generations of music. It is online at www.TheMusicSettlement.org and facebook.com/TheMusicSettlement.