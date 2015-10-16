Groundworks Dance Theatre: David Shimotakahara & Oded Zehavi
GroundWorks DanceTheater to Premiere Works Choreographed by Internationally Renowned Artists in Northeast Ohio This Fall
GroundWorks DanceTheater in partnership with Cleveland State University, will present its 4th annual fall concert series at the Allen Theater in Playhouse Square, Oct 16 and 17, 2015. The series will feature two world premieres with new work by Artistic Director David Shimotakahara and by guest artist Kate Weare who returns to GroundWorks for her second commission. Her first work for the company, Inamorata premiered in Cleveland at the Breen Center for the Performing Arts in 2013.
Works
- World Premiere of a new work by guest choreographer Kate Weare.
- World Premiere of a new work by David Shimotakahara inspired by Violins of Hope, featuring new music by Israeli composer Oded Zehavi. Presented in partnership with the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage, Jewish Federation of Cleveland and Cleveland Institute of Music.
- Unpublished Dialogues, by Tony nominated choreographer Lynn Taylor-Corbett, based on the life of Virginia Woolf.