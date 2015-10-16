Groundworks Dance Theatre: David Shimotakahara & Oded Zehavi

GroundWorks DanceTheater to Premiere Works Choreographed by Internationally Renowned Artists in Northeast Ohio This Fall

GroundWorks DanceTheater in partnership with Cleveland State University, will present its 4th annual fall concert series at the Allen Theater in Playhouse Square, Oct 16 and 17, 2015. The series will feature two world premieres with new work by Artistic Director David Shimotakahara and by guest artist Kate Weare who returns to GroundWorks for her second commission. Her first work for the company, Inamorata premiered in Cleveland at the Breen Center for the Performing Arts in 2013.

Works