TrueNorth Cultural Arts presents "Big Fish The Musical": Rick Fortney & director Joanna May Hunkins
Big Fish the Musical
October 16 - November 1
Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.
Sundays at 3:00 p.m.
French Creek Nature Center
TrueNorth Cultural Arts
4530 Colorado Avenue
Sheffield Village, OH 44054
Perhaps you’ve read the novel or seen the film, but you haven’t experienced Big Fish until you’ve seen the musical onstage! The relationship between Will and his father is strained as Will struggles to find the truth behind the larger than life tales he was told as a boy, and his father nears the end of his battle with cancer. When the fiction begins to fade and the facts of his father’s life then and now become clear, Will must make peace with whom both he and his father truly are. Infused with magic and heart, Big Fish is the kind of production that reminds audiences how amazing live theatre can be!