TrueNorth Cultural Arts presents "Big Fish The Musical": Rick Fortney & director Joanna May Hunkins

Big Fish the Musical

October 16 - November 1

Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.

Sundays at 3:00 p.m.

French Creek Nature Center

TrueNorth Cultural Arts

4530 Colorado Avenue

Sheffield Village, OH 44054

Perhaps you’ve read the novel or seen the film, but you haven’t experienced Big Fish until you’ve seen the musical onstage! The relationship between Will and his father is strained as Will struggles to find the truth behind the larger than life tales he was told as a boy, and his father nears the end of his battle with cancer. When the fiction begins to fade and the facts of his father’s life then and now become clear, Will must make peace with whom both he and his father truly are. Infused with magic and heart, Big Fish is the kind of production that reminds audiences how amazing live theatre can be!