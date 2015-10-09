Akron Symphony presents the music of John Williams: Music Director Christopher Wilkins

The Music of John Williams

Saturday, October 10, 2015, 8:00 pm

EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall

Akron Symphony Presents Music of John Williams

Movie favorites and a costume contest kick off pops series

Akron, OH – On Saturday, October 10th at 8:00 p.m. at E.J. Thomas Hall, the sounds of the cinema will come to life with The Music of John Williams. The concert will feature themes from Williams’s best-known scores, including Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope, Jaws, Superman, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, and Raiders of the Lost Ark.

The fun begins at 7:00 p.m. with a costume contest. First place winner of the contest will receive a $100 Visa gift card, with second place winning a $50 Visa gift card. Additionally, all guests who don a costume from a Williams-scored movie will be entered in a drawing to win two tickets to the 12th Annual Halloween Charity Ball (halloweencharityball.org) or the Akron Civic Theatre’s Masque of the Red Death (reddeathparty.com). Maestro Christopher Wilkins will be the contest judge, so concertgoers should dress to impress!

John Williams’s career spans more than six decades. One of the most popular and successful modern American composers, he has won five Academy Awards, 22 Grammys, four Golden Globes, and three Emmys. The concert will be especially enjoyable for children, says Akron Symphony Executive Director Paul Jarrett. “Between the pre-show costume contest and the familiar movie themes, this is a wonderful opportunity to introduce a child or teen to the symphony.”

Season ticket packages for the Pops Series are available for 25% off regular single ticket prices. Subscribers may also create their own series with the My Subscription flexible ticket package. Single tickets range from $25-$55 with senior and child/student pricing available. For additional information about the Akron Symphony’s 2015-2016 concert season, or to purchase tickets, visit www.akronsymphony.org or call the ticket office at 330-535-8131.

The Akron Symphony thanks its sponsors, including media partners 89.7FM WKSU and Akron Life, Previews from the Podium sponsor, Audio-Technia, and the Ohio Arts Council, which helps fund Akron Symphony concerts with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence, and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans. A complete list of sponsors can be found on our website.

About the Akron Symphony Orchestra

For more than 60 years, the Akron Symphony Orchestra has been a driving musical force throughout the Greater Akron area. Widely recognized for musical excellence and performance versatility, the Akron Symphony Orchestra is committed to enhancing the quality of life of our community through educational and musical excellence. The Greater Akron Musical Association (GAMA) operates the Akron Symphony. GAMA’s vision is to be embraced and sustained as a community treasure that provides a welcoming environment for all people to experience great music. This vision is realized by operating the Akron Symphony Orchestra, Akron Youth Orchestras, Akron Symphony Chorus, and numerous special outreach and educational programs.