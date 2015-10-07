Cassidy Theatre presents "Bonnie & Clyde, A New Musical": Kristin Netzband, director, & Tony Heffner, Clyde

Bonnie & Clyde, A New Musical

Cleveland Premier to ambush The Cassidy Theatre this October

Performance Dates: October 9 th- 25 th, 2015

Performance Times: Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 pm, Sundays at 3:00 pm.

Tickets: $20 Adults, $15 Students and Seniors

At the height of the Great Depression, Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow went from two small-town nobodies in West Texas to America's most renowned folk heroes and the Texas law enforcement's worst nightmares. This October at Cassidy Theater, see an all star cast portray the famous pair as they shoot their way to fame in the Cleveland Premier of “Bonnie & Clyde, A New Musical.”

With an award-winning designer replica of the 1934 Ford Sedan ambush car, replica gunpower, phenomenal special-effects, this Cassidy show is a must see. The show features direction by Kristin Netzband, musical direction by Heidi Herczeg, choreography by Kristin Netzband and Jennifer Justice. The show features an extraordinary cast including Cleveland actors Tony Heffner, Madeline Krucek, Kimberly Eskut, Rachel Balko, David Turner, and a group of new and familiar faces.

When Bonnie and Clyde meet, their mutual cravings for excitement and fame immediately set them on a mission to chase their dreams. When their bold and reckless behavior forces them to stay on the run, the lovers resort to robbery and murder to survive. As the infamous duo's fame grows bigger, their inevitable end draws nearer.

Bonnie & Clyde is thrilling with a non-traditional score, combining blues, gospel and rockabilly music. Bonnie & Clyde A New Musical has music by Frank Wildhorn, lyrics by Don Black, and book by Ivan Menchell. Tickets are available through the box office at (440) 842-4600.

The Cassidy Theatre is supported in part by the residents of Cuyahoga County through a public grant from Cuyahoga Arts & Culture.