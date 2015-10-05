Suburban Symphony presents "A River Runs Through It": Music Director Martin Kessler

Martin Kessler joined Bill O'Connell to preview the Suburban Symphony's 2015-16 season.

A River Runs Through It

Sunday, October 4 at 3:30 p.m.

Conway Hall, University School Shaker Campus

20701 Brantley Road, Shaker Heights

Suburban Symphony

Martin Kessler, Music Director

Program

Nelson: Savannah River Holiday

Grofe: Mississippi Suite

Schumann: Symphony No. 3 “Rhenish”

Back to Basics

December 6, 2015

Program

Beethoven: Fidelio Overture

Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 20 in d minor (Sean Schulze, piano)

Brahms: Symphony No. 4

A Suburban Tradition

January 31, 2016

Program

Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 1

Ewazen: Flute Concerto (Bonnie Svetlik, flute)

Forsythe: Viola Concerto (Dan Tenorio, viola)

Hindemith: Mathis der Maler

A Look Forward

March 13, 2016

Rachel Waddell, guest conductor

Winners of the annual Suburban Symphony

Young Soloists Concerto Competition will perform as soloists with the orchestra.

Program

Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 2



A Latin Anniversary Gala

May 15, 2016

Program

Granados: Intermezzo from Goyescas

Rodrigo: Concierto de Aranjuez (Chaconne Klaverenga, guitar)

Ginastera: Suite from Estancia

Chabrier: España