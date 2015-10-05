Suburban Symphony presents "A River Runs Through It": Music Director Martin Kessler
Martin Kessler joined Bill O'Connell to preview the Suburban Symphony's 2015-16 season.
A River Runs Through It
Sunday, October 4 at 3:30 p.m.
Conway Hall, University School Shaker Campus
20701 Brantley Road, Shaker Heights
Suburban Symphony
Martin Kessler, Music Director
Program
Nelson: Savannah River Holiday
Grofe: Mississippi Suite
Schumann: Symphony No. 3 “Rhenish”
Back to Basics
December 6, 2015
Program
Beethoven: Fidelio Overture
Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 20 in d minor (Sean Schulze, piano)
Brahms: Symphony No. 4
A Suburban Tradition
January 31, 2016
Program
Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 1
Ewazen: Flute Concerto (Bonnie Svetlik, flute)
Forsythe: Viola Concerto (Dan Tenorio, viola)
Hindemith: Mathis der Maler
A Look Forward
March 13, 2016
Rachel Waddell, guest conductor
Winners of the annual Suburban Symphony
Young Soloists Concerto Competition will perform as soloists with the orchestra.
Program
Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 2
A Latin Anniversary Gala
May 15, 2016
Program
Granados: Intermezzo from Goyescas
Rodrigo: Concierto de Aranjuez (Chaconne Klaverenga, guitar)
Ginastera: Suite from Estancia
Chabrier: España