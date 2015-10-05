First Fridays: the Autana Trio

The award winning Autana Trio is sought after for their richly communicative and deeply virtuosic and expressive performances. In May of 2015, they captured the Bronze Medal at the Fischoff National Chamber Music Competition. The members met in August of 2014 through their studies at the Cleveland Institute of Music, where they were selected to participate in the Advanced Piano Trio Program, directed by cellist Sharon Robinson of the acclaimed Kalichstein-Laredo-Robinson Trio. Through this program, they have worked with musicians such as Jaime Laredo, Joel Krosnick, Noah Bendix-Balgley, Philip Setzer, Vivian Weilerstein and Paul Schenly. These collaborations have lead to many performance opportunities in New York, Detroit and Cleveland, where the trio has gained a reputation for being musicians of depth and virtuosity. Coming from different parts of the world - South Korea, Venezuela, and the Western United States - the Autana Trio combines their varied cultural backgrounds to provide rich and unique perspectives for their audience.

The Autana Trio visited WCLV to perform live on "First Fridays." Here's what they played:

BEETHOVEN: Piano Trio in Bb Major, Op. 97 "Archduke"

I. Allegro Moderato

IV. Allegro Moderato

MENDELSSOHN: Piano Trio No. 1 in D Minor

II. Andante moto tranquillo

SHOSTAKOVICH: Piano Trio No. 2 in E Minor

I. Andante

II. Allegro non troppo

Yuri Noh

Born and raised in Seoul, South Korea, Yuri Noh began her piano studies at the age of five. She made her solo debut at age 14, performing the Grieg Piano Concerto with the Prime Philharmonic Orchestra. She has won prizes in numerous U.S. and Korean competitions, including the CIM concerto competition, Mieczyslaw Munz Piano Competition, Busan MBC Music Competition, Korea Times Music Competition, Samick-Seiler Piano Competition and the Seoul National University Concerto Competition. Ms. Noh has appeared as soloist with a number of Korean orchestras including the Bucheon Philharmonic Orchestra, Busan Philharmonic Orchestra, Seoul National University Orchestra and the Prime Philharmonic Orchestra. She has also performed on the Kumho Culture Foundation’s Young Artist Recital Series, given a solo recital at the 2011 International Academy of Music in Italy, and given solo recitals at the Busan International Music Festival, Harvard Club of New York and Steinway Hall New York. Ms. Noh has participated in master classes with Su-Jung Shin, Choong-Mo Kang, Sergei Babayan, Andras Schiff, Richard Goode and Leon Fleisher.

She is a member of The Autana Trio – one of three ensembles in the Advanced Piano Trio Program directed by Sharon Robinson at the Cleveland Institute of Music. Through this program they have collaborated with musicians such as Jaime Laredo, Joel Krosnick, Philip Setzer, Vivian Weilerstein and Paul Schenly.

Ms. Noh received her Bachelor’s Degree with honors from Seoul National University as recipient of the Prof. Jung-Joo Oh Foundation scholarship, where she was a student of Hee-Sung Joo. She finished her Master's Degree and Professional Studies at the Manhattan School of Music with Phillip Kawin, where she was a Presidential Scholarship Student and Roy M. Rubinstein Award Student (given to a young woman who demonstrates exceptional promises in piano performance). Currently, she is an Artist Diploma student at the Cleveland Institute of Music, where she studies with HaeSun Paik and Paul Schenly.

Rub én Rengel

Rubén Rengel, 19, is currently pursuing a Bachelor’s degree at the Cleveland Institute of Music as a student of world-renowned teacher Jaime Laredo. In Venezuela, Rubén’s education was centered in the Emil Friedman Conservatory and School, where he studied with Maestro Iván Pérez Núñez for eleven years. Rubén won the CIM Concerto Competition in the fall of 2014, as well as the Juan Bautista Plaza National Violin Competition of Venezuela in 2011.

As a soloist, he has appeared with the CIM Orchestra, the Venezuela Symphony Orchestra, the Virtuosi de Caracas, the Filarmonía Caracas, and the Arcos Juveniles de Caracas. He has served as concertmaster of the CIM Orchestra and has had the opportunity to represent CIM in the Kennedy Center’s Conservatory Project. He is a member of the Autana Trio, Bronze medal winners at the 2015 Fischoff National Chamber Music Competition. The Autana Trio is an integral part of the Advanced Piano Trio Program at CIM, directed by Sharon Robinson. Rubén has attended music festivals including the Meadowmount School of Music, the New York String Orchestra Seminar and the Hotchkiss Summer Music Program. During his studies at the Emil Friedman School, Rubén served as concertmaster of the Arcos Juveniles de Caracas, the Filarmonía Caracas, the Orquesta Haydn and the Orquesta Típica. Rubén began his violin studies at the age of two in the National System of Youth Orchestras of Venezuela, “El Sistema.” For many years, he also studied harmony at the Pedro Nolasco Colón School and privately with Maestro Harold Vargas. In addition to classical music, Rubén has extensive experience performing Venezuelan folk music. This has allowed him to develop important improvisational skills. He has been featured in recordings, concerts and tours with distinguished Venezuelan ensembles.

Anna Hurt

Cellist Anna Hurt is a devoted performer and teacher. Driven by her love of music, Anna teaches at several greater Cleveland locations while performing across the nation. Admired for her chamber music performances, Anna co-founded the award winning Autana Trio, with whom she won the bronze medal at the 2015 Fischoff National Chamber Music Competition.

Believing that education on all levels is essential to the future of classical music, Anna is passionately involved in teaching the next generation of musicians and music lovers. Sought after for her experience and charismatic personality, Anna maintains a private studio and teaches at the Music Settlement and the Aurora School of Music.

Born into a musical family, Anna fell in love with the cello at a young age and began studying with her mother at the age of four. In 2009, she was accepted to the Cleveland Institute of Music studying with Cavani Quartet cellist, Merry Peckham. Anna continued at CIM to receive her Master’s degree in Cello Performance where she studied under Grammy Nominated cellist, Sharon Robinson.