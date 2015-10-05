DANCECleveland presents Les Ballets Jazz de Montreal

DANCECleveland Executive Director Pam Young spoke with Bill O'Connell this afternoon, previewing a performance by Les Ballets Jazz de Montreal.

CLEVELAND (Sept. 8, 2015) – Hailed by The Globe and Mail as “addictive entertainment,” Les Ballets Jazz de Montreal (BJM) performs as part of DANCECleveland’s 60 th anniversary season on Sunday October 4 at 3 p.m. at E.J. Thomas Hall in Akron. The performance will be co-presented with The University of Akron Dance Program.

Tickets, starting at $27, are available at www.DANCECleveland.org or by calling 330-253-2488. Until October 3, tickets can also be purchased in person at The Akron Civic Theatre box office, located at 182 S. Main Street, Akron, OH 44308.

Since its founding in 1972 BJM has been praised for its energetic spirit of exploration and for its sexy and accessible performances. In tune with the times, the company works with some of the world’s most exciting choreographers, showing a stunning fusion of contemporary style and polished technique.

Under the direction of Artistic Director Louis Robitaille, BJM is committed to expressing each dancer’s individual personality, giving the company a distinctive style that speaks to both seasoned dance lovers and those who are new to the art form.

Known as the "feel-good company", BJM intertwines modern and contemporary styles with jazz and hip-hop, resulting in a unique and energizing meeting between choreographer and dancer. The company’s classically trained artists boast a broad skill set showcasing the immense physicality and theatricality that has become their hallmark.

The repertoire for the E.J. Thomas Hall performance features the following works:

Set to composer Philip Glass’s Mad Rush, the s ublime pas de duex Closer (2006), by choreographer Benjamin Millepied, is a voluptuous and vibrant dance, imbued with an intense yet simple sensuality and deft fluidity, transporting audiences into the couple’s passionate relationship.

Based on original music by the brothers Grand, with a nod to traditional Amerindian music (throat singing, the sound of waves, the rustling wind, the cry of wild geese, rumbling thunder), Rouge (2014) by Rodrigo Pederneiras is an ode to resilience, a discreet tribute to Native peoples and their musical and cultural legacy.

For Kosmos (2015), choreographer Andonis Foniadakis draws inspiration from the frantic pace of everyday urban life – the movements of crowds and the hustle and bustle of the city. The piece searches for a counterbalance, turning frenetic movement into dance that brings people together in a joyous liberation, characterized by pure, festive energy and celebration for humanity.

Prior to the performance, the company will conduct a week-long residency at The University of Akron, teaching classes and sharing open rehearsals. This is the ninth year that DANCECleveland and The University of Akron have worked in partnership on this residency program.

For more information on BJM visit:

www.bjmdanse.ca and https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KqsMgHnHFjs

For more information on The University of Akron and E.J. Thomas Hall, visit:

www.ejthomashall.com and www.uakron.edu

DANCECleveland, a Cleveland, Ohio based non-profit, is one of a handful of presenters nationally that is dedicated solely to the presentation of modern and contemporary dance. The centerpiece of the organization’s programming is its annual performance series. The performances are surrounded by an array of educational outreach events including artist-run master classes, residency programs, student matinees, pre-performance lectures and post-performance Q&A sessions, designed both to break artistic boundaries and provide community access to the dance aesthetic and dance luminaries that DANCECleveland brings to Northeast Ohio.

Funding for this performance is provided by Akron Community Foundation,

The Margaret Clark Morgan Foundation and Sterling Jewelers.