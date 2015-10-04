Chagrin Documentary Film Festival opens October 7

Liz McMahon speaks with Jacqueline Gerber in a preview of this year's Chagrin Documentary Film Festival.

Sixth Annual Chagrin Documentary Film Festival Tickets On Sale Now

Festival Gears up for Films, Special Events, and Lighting of Iconic Chagrin Falls

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio (September 3, 2015) – Tickets, event passes and an online festival program guide are now available for the upcoming Chagrin Documentary Film Festival, Oct. 7-11. In just five weeks, Chagrin Falls will welcome an anticipated record-breaking crowd to celebrate the power and passion of the documentary film at the five-day Festival featuring 66 documentary films being shown in venues throughout the historic village. The full lineup, including special event information, can be found in the 2015 program here.

Filmmakers from across the country and around the world will attend to share insights about their films and talk with audiences and it all begins when the Festival kicks off on Wednesday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. with the opening film, reception and lighting of the iconic Chagrin Falls.

Prior to this kick-off a special preview event is being held on Sunday, Sept. 27 at 2 p.m. at the Akron Art Museum with a screening of Women of '69, Unboxed. The film tells about Skidmore College’s 1969 graduating class, who skipped the traditional yearbook for an innovative portfolio of unbound, oversized poster pages in a box -- or a “year box.” The portraits evoke the spirit of the sixties and celebrate creativity, free choice and collaboration. The film explores the tumultuous college days of 19 of these students and their lives as mature women through the lens of this unique photography project.

Women of ’69 Unboxed and all of the films presented at the sixth anniversary festival highlight thought-provoking topics, tales of the power of the human spirit, and even humor. A Festival Awards Ceremony will be held at the Chagrin Valley Little Theatre on Saturday, Oct. 10 to honor all of this year’s documentary filmmakers. Dewey Forward, proprietor of the iconic Chagrin Falls Popcorn Shop, will serve as Masters of Ceremony for the awards presentation.

A few additional highlights from this year’s festival include:



Director Yaniv Rokah will be on hand for the Midwest premiere of Queen Mimi . (USA / 75 minutes) Queen Mimi’s story was filmed over 5 years and captures the wit and wisdom of this unlikely heroine.

In partnership with the Violins of Hope program all around Northeast Ohio, the Festival will present the United States premiere of Two Barns , directed by Israeli filmmaker Haim Hecht (Poland/ 62 minutes).This is a compelling story of survival and the courage of individuals who tried to save their neighbors in World War II Poland.

I Think You're Totally Wrong: A Quarrel (USA/93 Minutes). The Festival will host James Franco’s tongue in cheek film following the perennial debate about Life and Art.



A select screening of Rattle the Hocks (USA, 30 minutes), directed by Cody Dickinson, and a LIVE performance with “The Grahams,” the acclaimed Blue Grass/Americana group and subject of the film will be held on Sunday, Oct. 11 at 6:30 p.m. as part of the festival closing. This musical documentary captures The Grahams’ relentless journey to explore the relationship between railroads and American roots music, crisscrossing the country as the land that informs their songs whizzes by.

The Festival program guide and online schedule include information on all films, programs and events. Festival ticket options include: Individual tickets $10; Festival Opening event $20; Closing Event $15; Festival After-hours Gala $30; and an All-Fest Pass, including five days of films, for $75. Festival membership packages are also available at www.chagrinfilmfest.org.

Founded in 2010 to honor of the filmmaking spirit of local filmmaker David Ponce, the Festival is designed to create a family-friendly and educational environment within the backdrop of beautiful Chagrin Falls. In 2014, the Festival audience exceeded 6,800, demonstrating Northeast Ohio’s compelling interest in the individual voices of documentary filmmakers. Based on the annual audience growth, Festival organizers anticipate a solid increase in attendance at the 2015 Festival.

To learn more about the Festival, become a Festival member, or volunteer, visit www.chagrinfilmfest.org, call the Festival office at 440-247-1591 or look for us on Facebook and Twitter.

About the Chagrin Documentary Film Festival

The Chagrin Documentary Film Festival is a program of Fevered Dreams Productions, a non- profit, 501(c)3 organization dedicated to enabling talented filmmakers to tell their unique stories. All donations are tax deductible as provided by law.