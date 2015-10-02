Intermission interview: Franz Welser-Möst

Franz Welser-Möst, Music Director of The Cleveland Orchestra, spoke with Bill O'Connell during intermission of WCLV's live broadcast on Saturday, September 26.

MOZART - Symphony No. 41 ("Jupiter")

STRAUSS - An Alpine Symphony

Richard Strauss was an avid outdoorsman, and An Alpine Symphony is the vivid musical depiction of a day spent climbing an Alpine mountain, replete with scenic meadows, a dazzling view from the summit, and a sudden, violent storm. It is one of the most spectacular — and spectacularly challenging to perform — orchestral tone poems ever written, and it employs a massive orchestra of some 125 musicians. For this concert, Franz Welser-Möst pairs this work with Mozart's final symphony.

