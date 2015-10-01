© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Arts & Culture
WCLV Features & Interviews

The Rose Ensemble comes to Cleveland: Jordan Sramek, Founder/Artistic Director

Published October 1, 2015 at 11:25 PM EDT
The Rose Ensemble
Wednesday, September 30 at 7:30 p.m.
Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist
 

Slavic Wonders
Feasts & Saints in Early Russia, Poland, & Bohemia

Mysterious chants, joyful hymns and magnificent choral works mingled with tales of folk heroes, Slavic Wonders includes stunning 12-part Baroque motets from the Russian Orthodox tradition, medieval Latin chants for Slavic saints and powerful double-choir works from the Polish Renaissance. With repertoire and a stage presence hailed by presenters and audiences as “ethereal and captivating”, and a vocal blend and range called “supernatural” by the critics, The Rose Ensemble has presented this program to capacity crowds across the U.S. and Europe.

