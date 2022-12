Cleveland International Piano Competition presents: From Dublin to Lyon

From Dublin to Lyon

Thursday, October 1 at 8:00 p.m.

French pianist François Dumont, a 2013 CIPC medalist, and Irish-born soprano Helen Kearns present an enchanting program of solo piano music and romantic opera arias. The program will include four of Chopin’s diving Ballades and instantly-recognizable arias from The Merry Widow, Die Fledermaus, Rigoletto, and more audience favorites.

Hosted by Janet and Paul Havener at Case Western Reserve University’s Harkness Chapel, Cleveland.

Patron: $45 per guest

Sponsor: $90 per guest, includes post-concert meet-the-artists reception