Cleveland Institute of Music Orchestra is led by Theodore Kuchar

The Cleveland Institute of Music Orchestra is led this week by a CIM graduate, Theodore Kuchar.

Cleveland Institute of Music Orchestra

Theodore Kuchar, guest conductor

Michael Siess, violin, student artist

Bethany Hargreaves, viola, student artist

CHADWICK Jubilee from Symphonic Sketches

MOZART Sinfonia concertante in E-flat Major, K. 364

SIBELIUS Symphony No. 2 in D Major, Op. 43

Theodore Kuchar, one of the most prolifically recorded conductors of the past decade, appears on over a hundred recordings for the Naxos, Brilliant Classics, Ondine and Marco Polo labels. He has served as artistic director and principal conductor of two of Europe’s leading orchestras, the Janáček Philharmonic Orchestra (formerly the Czech Radio Orchestra) and the National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine (1994–2004). In the 2011–12 season he commenced his tenure as the artistic director and principal conductor of the Orquestra Sinfónica de Venezuela. He presently also serves as music director and conductor of the Fresno Philharmonic Orchestra and the Reno Chamber Orchestra in the United States. An avid chamber musician, he served as the artistic director of the Australian Festival of Chamber Music (1990–2006), and has been the artistic director of the Nevada Chamber Music Festival since 2005. Theodore Kuchar’s numerous accolades include BBC Music Magazine Record of the Year, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation Record of the Year, Chamber Music America Record of the Year, Gramophone magazine’s Editor’s Choice, the WQXR Record of the Year and a nomination for a Latin GRAMMY® Award (in the category of Best Instrumental Album of 2013).