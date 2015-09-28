Great Lakes Theater's 2015-16 Season - Charles Fee

Charles Fee, Producing Artistic Director for Great Lakes Theater, talks about the company's 2015-16 season.



The Secret Garden

A Musical for the Whole Family

Book & Lyrics by Marsha Norman / Music by Lucy Simon

Based on the Novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett

Directed by Victoria Bussert

September 25 - October 31, 2015

Hanna Theatre, Playhouse Square

An enchanting adaptation of a classic children’s novel, this acclaimed musical will inspire “the child” within audience members of all ages. After being orphaned in India, 10 year-old Mary is returned to England to live with her melancholy uncle at his neglected estate. Haunted by the ghosts of her past and the secrets of her uncle, she innocently unlocks the forgotten gate to an untended garden on the estate grounds. From its soil, fertile with memory and “magic,” springs hope and healing for them both.

King Lear

Shakespeare's Towering Tragedy

By William Shakespeare

Directed by Joseph Hanreddy

October 2 - November 1, 2015

Hanna Theatre, Playhouse Square

A classic tale of love, loss and legacy, King Lear’s royal epic reigns supreme. When an aging monarch resolves to retire and divide his kingdom among three daughters, his sense of reason is suddenly shattered by the surprising emotional storm that ensues. Stoked by fierce winds of treachery, the tragic tempest plunges both king and kingdom into chaos. As his life hangs in the balance, a once proud monarch is forced to wrestle with morality as he confronts his own mortality.

A Christmas Carol

Northeast Ohio's Favorite Holiday Tradition

By Charles Dickens / Adapted and Directed By Gerald Freedman

Staged by Sara Bruner

November 28 - December 23, 2015

Ohio Theatre, Playhouse Square

Open your heart to Charles Dickens’ classic tale of one man’s ultimate redemption. One of northeast Ohio’s favorite holiday traditions, A Christmas Carol is a perfect gift of theater for children and adults of all ages. Celebrate the season with the ones you love.

And Then There Were None

Agatha Christie's Murder Mystery Classic

By Agatha Christie

Directed by Charles Fee

February 26 - March 20, 2016

Hanna Theatre, Playhouse Square

When a group of ten strangers, lured to a remote English island, discover that their eccentric millionaire host is missing – mysterious machinations are set into murderous motion. Stranded by a torrential storm and haunted by a clue-filled nursery rhyme, one by one the guests begin to meet gruesome and untimely ends. With only the fallen believed innocent, who remaining among them is the killer? Based on the best-selling mystery novel of all time, this darkly captivating thriller will leave you breathless at the edge of your seat.

Love's Labour's Lost

A Hilarious Labor of Love and Laughter

By William Shakespeare

Directed by Tyne Rafaeli

April 08 - April 24, 2016

Hanna Theatre, Playhouse Square

When a King decrees that his court be free of women so that he and his men may study without distraction, what could possibly go wrong? Nothing, until a beautiful princess and her delectable entourage pay a visit and put the men’s resolve to the ultimate test. Love letters gone awry set in motion a series of hysterical misadventures which turns the court topsy-turvy in a hilarious Shakespearean study of “Wooing 101.”

The Fantasticks

The World's Longest Running Musical

Book & lyrics by Tom Jones

Music by Harvey Schmidt

Directed by Victoria Bussert

Choreographed by Gregory Daniels

May 13 - May 29, 2016

Hanna Theatre, Playhouse Square

A charming and romantic musical about one young couple, two "feuding" fathers and an infinite love that transcends over time, The Fantasticks whimsically whisks audiences on a journey of imagination into a world of moonlight, magic and memory. Along the way, love is found, lost and rediscovered again after a poignant realization that "without a hurt, the heart is hollow.”