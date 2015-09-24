Violins of Hope: Amnon Weinstein & Ashi Weinstein

>> Click here to order free tickets to the Cleveland Women's Orchestra Tribute to the Women’s Orchestra of Auschwitz at the Idea Center® at Playhouse Square on Monday, Nov. 2

Played before and during the Holocaust, the Violins of Hope instruments have been painstakingly restored by Amnon Weinstein, a second-generation violin-maker, and serve as testaments to the resilience of the human spirit and the power of music to lift hearts in even the most horrific of circumstances. Many of the historic Violins of Hope are coming to Northeast Ohio this fall.

ideastream: A proud partner

The organizations partnering on this project—which includes performances, educational programs and a major exhibition—are The Cleveland Orchestra, Case Western Reserve University, the Cleveland Institute of Music, Facing History and Ourselves, ideastream, the Jewish Federation of Cleveland and the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage. ideastream will document, report on and deliver programs relating to the many dimensions and activities surrounding this inspiring community collaboration.

Tune in to ideastream’s arts and culture and community issues programming throughout the fall for a variety of Violins of Hope-focused programs: The Sound of Applause (Mondays–Thursdays at 2pm on 90.3 WCPN), Applause (Thursdays at 7:30pm on WVIZ/PBS), The Sound of Ideas ® (Mondays–Fridays at 9am on 90.3 WCPN) and The Sound of Ideas ® (Mondays–Fridays at 9am and 5pm on The Ohio Channel).

Upcoming Violins of Hope Cleveland programs on ideastream include…

Thursday, September 24 at 2:30pm

Live interview on WCLV 104.9: WCLV Host/Producer Mark Satola interviews Violins of Hope’s Amnon Weinstein

Friday, September 25 at 8:30pm

Ideas on WVIZ/PBS: This Violins of Hope-themed show includes an introduction to the entire community collaboration; how the violins came to Northeast Ohio; the Maltz Museum exhibit and a segment on the Milton and Tamar Maltz Performing Arts Center at the Temple-Tifereth Israel, University Circle, Cleveland.

Sunday, September 27 at 3pm

The Cleveland Orchestra: Violins of Hope Concert

live broadcast on WVIZ/PBS [WVIZ access info here]

and WCLV 104.9 and live streaming at WVIZ.ideastream.org

Milton and Tamar Maltz Performing Arts Center at the Temple-Tifereth Israel, University Circle, Cleveland

The Cleveland Orchestra, with soloist Shlomo Mintz, perform at the opening of Silver Hall in the Milton and Tamar Maltz Performing Arts Center at the Temple-Tifereth Israel.

Friday, October 2 at 9pm

The Cleveland Orchestra: Violins of Hope Concert on WVIZ/PBS [WVIZ access info here]

Milton and Tamar Maltz Performing Arts Center at the Temple-Tifereth Israel, University Circle, Cleveland

Sunday, October 4 at 3pm

The Cleveland Orchestra: Violins of Hope Concert on WVIZ/PBS [WVIZ access info here]

Milton and Tamar Maltz Performing Arts Center at the Temple-Tifereth Israel, University Circle, Cleveland

Tuesday, October 6 at 10am

WVIZ/PBS ideastream Education Distance Learning program at the Idea Center at Playhouse Square, as well as at locations throughout Northeast Ohio…and beyond

This concert, discussion and interactive broadcast for middle- and high-school students features a live performance of “I Remember,” a chamber piece based on Anne Frank’s diary, performed by Panorámicos Chamber Ensemble, and remembrances by two survivors who were children during the Holocaust. Contact John Ramicone at John.Ramicone@ideastream.org or 216-916-6360 for more information and to register.

Wednesday, October 7 at 8pm

live broadcast on WCLV 104.9, part of the Cleveland Ovations/CIM Live concert series

Cleveland Institute of Music Faculty Recital

Kulas Hall, Cleveland Institute of Music

Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano; Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Joan Kwuon, violin; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello

SCHULHOFF Duo for Violins and Cello (1925); MESSIAEN Quatuor pour la fin du temps (Quartet for the End of Time) (1940-41)

Free, no tickets required

Sunday, October 11 at 3pm

Remembered Voices on WVIZ/PBS

History, hope, shared humanity and the healing power of art are the lessons Omaha students experience as they encounter the story of Terezin, a Nazi concentration in Czechoslovakia.

Wednesday, October 14 at 8pm

live broadcast on WCLV 104.9, part of the Cleveland Ovations/CIM Live concert series

Music of the Violins of Hope, A Concert for the Community

Cleveland Institute of Music Orchestra at Severance Hall

Free, but tickets required: Call Severance Hall Box Office at 216-231-1111, beginning August 15

Monday, November 2 at 8pm

live broadcast on WCLV 104.9

Cleveland Women's Orchestra Tribute to the Women’s Orchestra of Auschwitz

Westfield Insurance Studio Theatre in the Idea Center at Playhouse Square

Click here to order your free tickets

Robert Cronquist, conductor

Sunday, November 8 at 4pm

The Cleveland Orchestra: Violins of Hope Concert on WCLV 104.9, part of The Cleveland Orchestra on the Radio

The concert will also air as part of the national 2016 Cleveland Orchestra series, which begins in April 2016

Milton and Tamar Maltz Performing Arts Center at the Temple-Tifereth Israel, University Circle, Cleveland

Friday, December 4 at 8pm

on WCLV 104.9, part of the Cleveland Ovations/CIM Live concert series

Cleveland Institute of Music Faculty Recital

Mixon Hall, Cleveland Institute of Music

Cavani String Quartet; Rebecca Albers, viola; Julie Albers, cello

SCHULHOFF Divertimento for String Quartet, Op. 14; DVOŘÁK String Quartet No.10 in E-Flat Major, Op. 51; TRADITIONAL Ani Ma'amin (I Believe)

Free, but seating passes required

Contact CIM Box Office at 216-795-3211 or cim.edu beginning November 23

Monday evening, February 8, 2016 , and throughout the week (times tba)

Violins of Hope documentary on WVIZ/PBS

This ideastream documentary features Israeli violinmaker Amnon Weinstein and his efforts to restore violins recovered from the Holocaust. Some were played by Jewish prisoners in concentration camps; others belonged to the Klezmer musical culture, which was all but destroyed by the Nazis. From their amazing stories to Weinstein’s mission to collect and restore the instruments comes the inspiration for this half-hour documentary, which will be distributed to PBS member stations nationwide. A WVIZ/PBS production.

Prior Violins of Hope Cleveland programming on ideastream included...

Sunday, September 13 at 3pm

Orchestra of Exiles on WVIZ/PBS: The story of one man's four-year odyssey, which culminated, in 1936, with the creation of a top-flight symphony orchestra in the desert outback of Palestine.

Sunday, September 20 at 3pm

Defiant Requiem: Voices of Resistance on WVIZ/PBS: In the face of horrific living conditions, the Jewish inmates of Terezin concentration camp—artists, musicians, poets and writers—fought back…with art and music.