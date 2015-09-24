FiveOne Experimental Orchestra: Jeremy Allen, Executive Director, & Audrey Whartenby, flutist

51XO @ Flower Child

11508 Clifton Blvd, Cleveland

Saturday, Sept 26th, 8PM

$5 at the door - Pay As You Can

"DREAM HOUSE"

a guided labyrinth of solo works performed by 51XO

Season 7 is here! Inspired to lead a magical mystery tour, 51XO will open the season within the labyrinthine west side vintage icon FLOWER CHILD.

Like Poe's "Masque of the Red Death," you will be led room to room through an ever-changing kaleidoscope of color, light, object, art, and new avant-garde music fit to match the mood of each revolving window to wonder.

There will be four audience groups, each starting in a different location in the building. Each group in the rotating tour will pause at select locations to drink in the surroundings as well as a solo from each of the eight musicians of this experimental orchestra.

Arrive at 8:00pm - Explore, Shop, and find your starting location.

Music begins at 8:30pm

Wander and wend your way into the deep of this landmark Cleveland destination, never knowing what each turn will bring!

Festive, Alluring, Expressive--See you there.

Visit www.51XO.org for details.



FiveOne Experimental Orchestra vitalizes and inspires our community through non-traditional concerts, collaborations, and educational outreach by bridging the gap between pop culture and modern art music.