Cleveland Museum of Art's Fine Print Fair: Jane Glaubinger, curator of prints

Fine Print Fair

The Ames Family Atrium

September 25-27, Free admission

September 25: 11:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.

September 26: 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

September 27: 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

Celebrate the 31st Fine Print Fair, the Print Club of Cleveland's annual benefit for the department of prints. Fifteen dealers from around the country will exhibit and sell fine prints, from old master to contemporary, plus drawings and fine art posters at the Cleveland Museum of Art.

Opening Night Preview | Thursday, September 24, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

"A Prints of a Party" $100 ($125 after September 17)

Come to the atrium for hors d’oeuvres, desserts, and a cash bar. Enjoy the Curators Choice tour given by Dr. Jane Glaubinger.

Lecture | Saturday, September 26: 11:00 a.m.

CMA Recital Hall

Dr. Jane Glaubinger, curator of prints, the Cleveland Museum of Art, speaks on "Prints: The Multiple as Original." Free and open to the public.

Hourly door prizes and information on paper conservation presented by the Intermuseum Conservation Association. Papermaking demonstrations by Morgan Conservatory and printmaking demonstrations.