Arts & Culture
WCLV Features & Interviews

Akron Symphony opens their season with an all-American program - Christopher Wilkins

Published September 17, 2015 at 5:07 PM EDT

American Journey: Opening Night

Saturday ,  September  19, 2015 , 8:00 pm

EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall

A journey through the great age of American musical innovation: the 20s, 30s and 40s, and introducing Clint Needham, composer of  Sounds of Akron: City Meets Symphony in April 2016. Gershwin’s jazzy masterpiece, his “New York Concerto,” caps the night.

Akron Symphony
Christopher Wilkins, conductor
Philip Thomson, piano

Program
Aaron Copland   El salón México
Clint Needham   Southern Air
Copland   Rodeo Ballet
George Gershwin  Concerto in F

 

