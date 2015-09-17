Akron Symphony opens their season with an all-American program - Christopher Wilkins
American Journey: Opening Night
Saturday , September 19, 2015 , 8:00 pm
EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall
A journey through the great age of American musical innovation: the 20s, 30s and 40s, and introducing Clint Needham, composer of Sounds of Akron: City Meets Symphony in April 2016. Gershwin’s jazzy masterpiece, his “New York Concerto,” caps the night.
Akron Symphony
Christopher Wilkins, conductor
Philip Thomson, piano
Program
Aaron Copland El salón México
Clint Needham Southern Air
Copland Rodeo Ballet
George Gershwin Concerto in F