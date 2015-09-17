Akron Symphony opens their season with an all-American program - Christopher Wilkins

American Journey: Opening Night

Saturday , September 19, 2015 , 8:00 pm

EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall

A journey through the great age of American musical innovation: the 20s, 30s and 40s, and introducing Clint Needham, composer of Sounds of Akron: City Meets Symphony in April 2016. Gershwin’s jazzy masterpiece, his “New York Concerto,” caps the night.

Akron Symphony

Christopher Wilkins, conductor

Philip Thomson, piano

Program

Aaron Copland El salón México

Clint Needham Southern Air

Copland Rodeo Ballet

George Gershwin Concerto in F