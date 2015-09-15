Arthur Kane donates his Steinway to The Music Settlement, presents dedication recital

The Music Settlement to Receive Steinway & Sons Music Room Grand Piano

TMS Celebrates with a Grand Piano Dedication Recital Featuring Several Performances

CLEVELAND, August 28, 2015 - Arthur Kane, Head of the Piano Department and faculty member at The Music Settlement, has graciously offered his stunning 1973 Steinway & Sons Model B Music Room Grand Piano to the organization. This seven-foot, black satin piano is specifically designed for public performances. Its rich tone and elegant sound has accompanied several world-renowned musicians, including vocalist Debra Sostrin at The American Church in Paris and former TMS Chair of the Voice Department, Faye Liebman Cohen, at St. James Church in London.

"This will be an evening that not only celebrates the beautiful singing tone of this fine piano, but also demonstrates how well it performs with other instruments," Mr. Kane stated. The recital program will feature performances with members of The Music Settlement piano faculty, including Linda Allen, Megan C. Constantine, PhD, and Mr. Kane himself. Flautist Linda White, violinist Gerald Harris, and vocalist Melanie Emig will also perform.

"The opportunity to acquire this world-class piano could not have come at a better time for our students, faculty, patrons, and audiences," said Charles D. Lawrence, President and CEO of The Music Settlement. "We are so grateful for Arthur's generous and thoughtful offer. It will now be the crown jewel of our Glick Recital Hall."

The Grand Piano Dedication Recital will be held on September 18 th from 7:30 - 9:00 p.m. at The Music Settlement's Glick Recital Hall, located at 11125 Magnolia Drive in Cleveland's University Circle. This event is free and open to the public. Donations are welcome - all contributions will cover the purchase price of this and other instruments for TMS students and faculty.

For more information, please visit www.TheMusicSettlement.org/calendar .

