Carl Topilow and the Cleveland POPS present a free concert in Playhouse Square

Carl Topilow chats with Jacqueline Gerber about Saturday's concert--and gives a preview with his red clarinet!

Broadway and All That Jazz

FREE Cleveland Pops Concert at Playhouse Square's State Theatre

Saturday, September 12 at 6:30 p.m.

Celebrate the kickoff of a new season of entertainment at Playhouse Square with a free outdoor concert under the G.E. Chandelier. The concert will feature Carl Topilow and the Cleveland POPS as they preview the upcoming KeyBank Broadway Series and the Orchestra’s 20th Anniversary Season.

Guest artists include vocalists Connor Bogart O’Brien and Joan Ellison.

Food and beverage (including beer, wine, and liquor) will be available for purchase. Lawn chairs are permitted, and coolers will be subject to search.

Note: Streets between Huron & Euclid Ave (E.13th to E. 14th) will be closed.