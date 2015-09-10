Browns Waive Terrelle Pryor, Look to First Game

The Cleveland Browns will start their season against the New York Jets on Sunday but they’ll do it without former Ohio State star Terrelle Pryor. The former quarterback was trying to make the Browns team as a wide receiver but the team waived him after practice. Ideastream’s Mark Urycki reports . .

After watching former Ohio State quarterback Braxton Miller switch to wide receiver and have an excellent game for the Buckeyes Monday night it seemed like the Browns might have something special with another OSU quarterback making that switch. But Terrelle Pryor had an injured hamstring muscle and was never able to show what he could do this summer. The team has been famously weak on receivers and Pryor won’t be around to help.

The Browns claimed running back Robert Turbin on waivers from the Seahawks. He has an injured ankle.

The Browns will have a rookie offensive coordinator calling the plays this season but head coach Mike Pettine feels good about having 36 year old veteran Josh McCown as quarterback.

“When you talk about having a coach on the field, you literally have a coach on the field in Josh, a guy who has been through it. That is why we are confident – that is a hidden part of the game with him, but he is very much in tune with a lot of those game management situations.”

Last year the Browns experimented with rookie quarterback Johnny Manziel but he’s been relegated to backup quarterback this season.