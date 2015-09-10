A preview of "Death and the Maiden" with Mamaí Theatre Company Katia Schwarz

Mamaí Associate Artist and Director Katia Schwarz spoke with Mark Satola about Death and the Maiden, opening September 17 at Kennedy's at Playhouse Square.

Death and the Maiden

By Ariel Dorfman

Directed by Katia P. Schwarz

Scenic Design by Don McBride

Costume Design by Katia P. Schwarz

Lighting Design by Rob Peck

Sound Design by Richard Ingraham

September 17th - October 4th 2015

Thurs, Fri, Sat at 7:30 pm

Sun at 2:30 pm

Kennedy's at Playhouse Square

1501 Euclid Avenue

Cleveland, OH 44115



A democratic age is dawning in an unspecified Latin American country. When her husband offers hospitality to a stranger, Paulina, haunted by her past, believes she recognizes their guest’s voice as that of the man who tortured her 15 years earlier. The 48 hours that follow radically alter the lives of all three. This 1991 thriller gives voice to women’s survivorship awareness, and is an unforgettable three-handed acting triumph. More, it is a stark reminder of the human rights violations we continue to witness in the world today.

Special Post Show Events at Kennedy's:

Sunday, September 20th

LIVING UNDER A DICTATORSHIP

Panelists will include guests who have experienced life under dictatorship.



Sunday, September 27th

HEALING FROM TRAUMA

Panelists will include Alexander Leslie, Director of Prevention Programs from the Cleveland Rape Crisis Center.