Arts & Culture
Ideastream Series Lead Image
News
It's Official: Mark Shapiro Leaving Cleveland For Toronto

By Brian Bull
Published August 31, 2015 at 9:33 PM EDT
Mark Shapiro (center) talks to reporters with team owner Paul Dolan nearby (pic: Brian Bull)

By ideastream's Brian Bull

The Cleveland Indians’ president is leaving to take on a similar position with the Toronto Blue Jays.  Mark Shapiro’s move caps off nearly a quarter century’s work with The Tribe.

Shapiro began with the team in 1992, as an assistant in baseball operations.  He’s held a number of positions since, leading to his final one as president.  He was named baseball’s Executive of the Year twice in the past decade, and was also the Indians’ general manager from 2001 to 2010.  The Indians made the playoffs twice in that time. 

But now Shapiro is moving on to become president and CEO of the Toronto Blue Jays.  Speaking to reporters today, he denied that the Blue Jay’s greater financial standing had any part in his decision.

“Every situation has its own set of challenges,” said Shapiro. “They play in division with the Yankees and Red Sox.  So I don’t think that you can look at pure payroll as a driver for the decision.  It truly is a leadership position that I feel is a unique one. Just an incredibly different place that I think’s going to afford us and me a chance to grow and develop.”

Indians’ owner, Paul Dolan, says he has no immediate plans to find a replacement for Shapiro.  He acknowledged that Shapiro’s departure marks “a sad day” for him, personally.

“But it should be understood that Mark leaves us with our blessing and our complete support," said Dolan. "We wish him well and the best of luck, except of course when we’re playing Toronto.” 

Turns out that the Indians open a series tonight in Toronto, having won five straight games to move back into the AL wild-card picture. 

