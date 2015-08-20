The Cleveland Orchestra presents Bach, Haydn, Mozart, Handel, and Schubert

The Cleveland Orchestra has two concerts this weekend, one at Severance and one at Blossom Music Center. Nicholas McGegan conducts them both, and he sat down with Bill O'Connell to talk about them, plus the story of what happened to Haydn's head the day after he died.

Summers@Severance: Handel's Water Music

Friday, August 21 7:00 p.m. at Severance Hall

The Cleveland Orchestra

Nicholas McGegan, conductor

Mark Kosower, cello

Program

Handel - Suite No. 2 from Water Music

Haydn - Cello Concerto in C major

Schubert - Symphony No. 5

All of the fun of a Super Bowl party but without Left Shark. In 1717, King George was not doing well in the polls, and his political advisers suggested that he do something big to get the people behind him. So they came up with the idea of a summer boating party on the Thames, and Handel, the most popular composer in London, was commissioned to write music for this giant public concert. The Water Music is memorably tuneful and utilizes fashionable dances of the day.

Bach & Mozart

Saturday, August 22 at 8:00 p.m. at Blossom Music Center

The Cleveland Orchestra

Nicholas McGegan, conductor

Mark Kosower, cello

Program

J.S. Bach - Orchestral Suite No. 3

Haydn - Cello Concerto in C major

J.C. Bach - Sinfonia in G minor

Mozart - Symphony No. 31 (“Paris”)

An evening under the stars with favorite masters of music. Mozart, Bach, and Haydn are revered among the very greatest musician names of all time. Enjoy an evening of music spanning the Baroque and Classical eras, featuring great works including Haydn's sunny Cello Concerto in C major with the Orchestra's principal cello Mark Kosower.

