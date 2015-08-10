Twins Days in Twinsburg for Fun and Science

Some 2,000 sets of twins or triplets visited the 40th annual Twins Days festival in Twinsburg this past weekend. They come from around the globe to meet other twins, have fun, and share their thoughts on their special realtionship with siblings.

The gathering also attracts scientists who find the fest to be a goldmine for subjects for various twins studies. A great opportunity for nature vs. nurture questions. They test everything from medicine to cosmetics to FBI facial and voice recording. We spoke with a few researchers about the fest.