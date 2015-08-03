© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Cleveland Orchestra Travels Halfway Around the World to Sign Its New Executive Director

By David C. Barnett
Published August 3, 2015 at 8:42 PM EDT
Quebec native Andre Gremillet comes to Northeast Ohio from the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra

The Cleveland Orchestra has named Andre Gremillet (pronounced GREH-mee-AY) as it's new executive director.  The incoming orchestra chief arrives in Cleveland from a post in Austrailia.

Andre Gremillet has served as Managing Director of the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra for the past three years.  In October, the Quebec native will be stepping into the shoes of another Canadian --- Gary Hanson --- who is retiring after nearly three decades with the Cleveland Orchestra.  During his tenure, Hanson and his team helped keep the Orchestra financially afloat through regular visits to New York, Miami and Vienna, as well as residencies in Cleveland neighborhoods, to keep the ensemble in touch with its home town.

Similarly, during his time in Melbourne and a previous stint as President of the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra, Gremillet also developed a reputation for fundraising and for developing new audiences.  

