Rock Hall's Music Masters Series Pays Tribute to Smokey Robinson
Soul music legend Smokey Robinson will be honored by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this November as its 20th annual "Music Master."
Each year, the Rock Hall spends a week examining the career of a performer who helped changed the shape of popular music. Smokey Robinson's impact can be seen in his numerous hits with the Miracles, as well as the chart-topping tunes he wrote for the other members of the Motown Records roster, including Mary Wells, the Temptations and Marvin Gaye. In a 2011 interview with 90.3, Robinson recalled he grew-up hearing music from across the spectrum.
"In our home, everything from gut-bucket blues to gospel to jazz to classical was being played, all day long. All those musics have had an influence on me."
The Rock Hall's Vice-President of Education and Public Programs Lauren Onkey says Robinson's songs are just as impressive as his singing.
"Right out of the gates, as a young guy, he's writing these beautiful, sophisticated lyrics --- it's a great catalog and a great story."
Robinson's role as a performer, songwriter, producer and businessman over the course of a 60-year career will be the focus of the week-long tribute that concludes with an all-star concert. The Rock Hall says the 75-year-old performer will come to Cleveland to accept his Music Master award, but is not expected to perform.