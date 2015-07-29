May We Take Your Order?

It’s been quite a while since we’ve invited listeners to help us program the station. And there’s no better time to do it than during September, which is Classical Music Month. All month long we’ll play your favorites along with ours.

Are you mad about a Mozart Missa Solemnis? Have a yen for Janáček? Hanker for Handel’s Hallelujah Chorus? Are you sweet on Saint-Saëns? Do you pine for The Pines of Rome? Over the moon for Claire de Lune? (Okay. We’ll stop now.)

Whatever classical work most tickles your fancy, we’d like to hear about it. Place your “classical order” by filling out the short form below. Then listen for your favorite piece of music – and your name – on the air during Classical Music Month!