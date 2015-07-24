The Cleveland Orchestra presents Tchaikovsky's 4th Symphony

Stéphane Denève leads The Cleveland Orchestra at Blossom Music Center this weekend for one night only. He visited the studios of WCLV to talk about the program with host Mark Satola.

Tchaikovsky's Fourth Symphony

Saturday, July 25 at 8:00 p.m.

Blossom Music Center

The Cleveland Orchestra

Stéphane Denève, conductor

Paul Lewis, piano

He wore his heart on his sleeve. Tchaikovsky’s life was filled with inner turmoil, and this whirlwind of emotions is captured perfectly in his Fourth Symphony. Impassioned and red-blooded, sentimental and wryly humorous, Tchaikovsky's music perfectly expresses the raw emotions that life brings us — and the sense of exhilarating triumph that can drive us forward.

At a Glance

STRAVINSKY - Concerto in E-flat major (“Dumbarton Oaks”)

SCHUMANN - Piano Concerto

TCHAIKOVSKY - Symphony No. 4

