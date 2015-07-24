The Cleveland Orchestra presents Tchaikovsky's 4th Symphony
Stéphane Denève leads The Cleveland Orchestra at Blossom Music Center this weekend for one night only. He visited the studios of WCLV to talk about the program with host Mark Satola.
Tchaikovsky's Fourth Symphony
Saturday, July 25 at 8:00 p.m.
Blossom Music Center
The Cleveland Orchestra
Stéphane Denève, conductor
Paul Lewis, piano
He wore his heart on his sleeve. Tchaikovsky’s life was filled with inner turmoil, and this whirlwind of emotions is captured perfectly in his Fourth Symphony. Impassioned and red-blooded, sentimental and wryly humorous, Tchaikovsky's music perfectly expresses the raw emotions that life brings us — and the sense of exhilarating triumph that can drive us forward.
At a Glance
STRAVINSKY - Concerto in E-flat major (“Dumbarton Oaks”)
SCHUMANN - Piano Concerto
TCHAIKOVSKY - Symphony No. 4