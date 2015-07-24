David Parsons founded New York-based Parsons Dance in 1985. They appear this weekend in Cleveland, and Mr. Parsons sat down with WCLV's Bill O'Connell to preview the show.

DANCECleveland presents Parsons Dance

Saturday, July 25 at 8:00 p.m.

Cain Park, Evans Amphitheater

Based in New York City, Parsons Dance is known throughout the world as a family-friendly uplifting dance company. Wowing audiences with their musicality since 1985, David Parsons, has been called "one of the great movers of modern dance" by The New York Times. A perennial favorite in northeast Ohio, Parsons Dance is sure to thrill audiences with their effortless movement and stunning dancers. DANCECleveland is marking The National Day of Dance by returning to Cain Park after a 10 year absence and creating a full series of activities for dancers and non-dancers alike. Grab a picnic and join the fun!