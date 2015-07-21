Groundworks Dance Theatre returns to Cain Park

Returning to Cain Park’s Alma Theater for its 12th annual summer series, GroundWorks DanceTheater will present a world premiere by choreographer Eric Michael Handman and reprise two audience favorites from its extensive repertory. Dancer Lauren Garson talks about the performance with WCLV host Jacqueline Gerber.

Friday and Saturday, July 17 & 18 at 7:00 pm

Sunday, July 19 at 2:00 pm.

Alma Theater, Cain Park, Cleveland Heights, OH

Tickets: $25 Advance, $28 Day of show

Works

• The world-premiere of a new work choreographed by acclaimed choreographer Eric Michael Handman

• Boom Boom, choreographed by Executive Artistic Director David Shimotakahara

• A reprise of House Broken, choreographed by Miami-based choreographer and 2013 Princess Grace Award winner Rosie Herrera.

Originally created and staged in 2009 by GroundWorks’ Artistic Director David Shimotakahara, Boom Boom celebrates the Blues with a range of styles and artists, from John Lee Hooker to Odetta to Muddy Waters. Shimotakahara pays tribute to the essence of the blues: “For all its pain and suffering it is also full of life. There is loneliness and endless journeys, but there is also an attitude about survival.”

Lauren Garson

Raised in Pittsburgh, PA, Lauren graduated from Point Park University with a BFA in Dance. She was a member of the Houston Metropolitan Dance Company (METdance) in Houston, TX working with noted choreographers including Robert Battle, Kate Skarpetowska and Peter Chu. In New York, Lauren danced for Parsons Dance, touring nationally and internationally to South Korea, China and Italy. Various projects in New York include work with Sue Bernhard Danceworks at Jacob’s Pillow, the Limon Institute, and Joe Celej as well as industrial performances on ABC’s Good Morning America and for the launch of Microsoft XBOX 360 in Times Square. She is a fully certified STOTT Pilates instructor.

BFA in Dance; METdance; Parsons Dance; project based work with johannes wieland, Davis Freeman, Sue Bernhard Danceworks, Stefanie Nelson Dancegroup, Ben Munisteri; trained at The Place in London, with Mark Morris Dance Group, Limon Institute, Merce Cunningham Trust and Doug Varone.

