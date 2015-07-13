Mamai Theatre Company presents "A Streetcar Named Desire"

Christine McBurney is Co-Producing Artistic Director for Mamaí Theatre Company, and she visited WCLV to talk with Mark Satola about the company's latest production.

Mamaí Theatre Company presents A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE by Tennessee Williams

Cleveland, Ohio, June 15, 2015 — Mamaí Theatre Company continues its third season with new private and public funding grants, two new venues, and a production of Tennessee Williams’ American classic, A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE, directed by Mitchell Fields.

Pulitzer Prize-winning A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE follows the haggard and fragile southern beauty, Blanche DuBois, as her sudden arrival at her sister’s residence disrupts the marital home of Stella & Stanley Kowalski. Against the shadows and heat of its New Orleans backdrop where “you are practically always just around the corner...from a tinny piano being played,” this major 20th-Century classic erupts with legendary drama as Blanche reaches for a pathetic, last grasp at happiness, while Stanley fights to defend his territory and Stella must choose between sister and husband.

Director Mitchell Fields notes: “After having played both Steve, the upstairs neighbor in 1970 and Mitch, Blanche’s suitor in 1972, directing a professional production of this most remarkable play has been my dream.”

July 16 - August 2, 2015

Thursdays - Saturdays at 7:30 pm

Sundays at 2:30 pm

Cleveland Masonic Performing Arts Center

DeMolay Room

3615 Euclid Avenue

Cleveland, Ohio 44115

With

Bernadette Clemens* as Blanche

Jason Kaufman* as Stanley

Rachel Lee Kolis as Stella

And

John Busser as Mitch

Christine McBurney+ as Eunice

Tony Zanoni+ as Steve

Nate Miller as Pablo

Jonathan Loya as Young Man

Andrea Belser as Negro Woman

Joseph Milan as Doctor

Jeanne Task as Matron

Rocky Encalada+ as Mexican Woman

*Actor appears courtesy of Actors’ Equity Association

+Equity Membership Candidate

Tickets: www.mamaitheatreco.org or 216.382.5146

Mamaí Theatre Company was co-founded in 2010 by Bernadette Clemens, Wendy Kriss, Christine McBurney, and Derdriu Ring. Mamaí (pronounced Mah' may) is the Gaelic word for “mother.” Four working mothers, theatre artists, colleagues, and friends arrived at a place where it was time to create opportunities for themselves and their community. “Don’t wait to create” became the inspiration for Mamaí Theatre Company.