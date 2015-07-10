Northeast Ohio's King of Hollywood?

by David C. Barnett

I recall when I was a kid in the 1960s and saw Cleveland's gridiron hero --- Jim Brown --- up on the silver screen, throwing hand grenades into enemy air shafts in a war film called The Dirty Dozen. Brown would go on to a number of other film and TV roles after he retired from football.

And then, I'll never forget, in the 1980s, seeing a different sort of athlete --- Arnold Schwartzenegger --- stepping into the movie role of a robot in The Terminator. And, as it turned out, it was perfect casting for the Austrian body-builder, who would go on to play different versions of that robot through the years up to this very summer, in the latest iteration of the franchise.

And now, another sports hero --- this one from Akron --- has made a film. Here's a sample of actor Bill Hader getting some travel advice from his best buddy --- LeBron James:

JAMES: It's like, when I went back to Cleveland, I wasn't totally sure they would welcome me back, man. But, they did. They welcomed me back with open arms, and an open heart.

HADER: They did. I don't think that applies to me, but I appreciate the thought. Like, I don't even live in Cleveland.

JAMES: You've never been to Cleveland, Ohio? It's the home of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Maybe we'll go down to Canton and the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Did you know that Superman was created in Cleveland?

HADER: Yeah, I know Superman was created in Cleveland; you've told me that a number of times.

JAMES: Have you ever seen a Cuyahoga sunset?

HADER: No.

JAMES: Do you know that Cleveland is great for the whole family?

HADER: Yes. You tell me that all the time. You randomly text me that.

JAMES: What's wrong with that?

HADER: It's weird! It's weird.

JAMES: I've got free texting.

HADER: Why are you always trying to sell me on Cleveland?

JAMES: When are you going to come to Cleveland?

HADER: [Pause] I'll come when I have the time. I just don't have the time right now.

JAMES: You visit me in Miami all the time.

HADER: Yeah, but that's Miami.

JAMES: What's the difference between Miami and Cleveland? It's the same.

HADER: [defeated] You're right, it's the same

JAMES: Exactly

The film is called Trainwreck and it was written by the film's lead actor, comedian Schumer, and directed by Judd Apatow. Schumer...Hader...and Apatow --- three MVP's of comedy --- will be in Akron tonight joining LeBron James at a private screening of the new film.

In it, James plays a fictionalized version of himself, and has been getting positive reviews for his first major acting role. At a press conference during a break in the NBA playoffs, James talked about working with Apatow who has directed a number of comedy hits, including The Forty Year Old Virgin and Knocked Up:

"IT WAS A GREAT EXPERIENCE. I HAD A LOT OF FUN BEING ABLE TO BE AROUND SO MANY GREAT COMEDIANS AND YOU KNOW THE GREAT SCREEN WRITER AND PRODUCER JUDD APATOW. I MEAN, YOU CAN LOOK AT THE LIST OF MOVIES HE'S DONE TO SEE HOW GREAT HE IS IN COMEDY AND GREAT AT MOVIES PERIOD. SO IT WAS GREAT TO BE A PART OF THAT CAST AND BE ON SET."

Trainwreck opens in wide release next Friday. And we'll see if LBJ --- like Jim Brown and Arnold before him --- gets bit by the acting bug and decides to take his talents to Hollywood.

(Annie Wu contributed to this story)