The Cleveland Orchestra and Summers@Severance

The Cleveland Orchestra offers four concerts in this season's "Summers@Severance" series. They range from Baroque hits to Classical and Romantic favorites, plus a special bonus jazz concert. Pianist Igor Levit is the soloist in the first concert, and he spoke with Bill O'Connell about Beethoven's incredible 4th piano concerto.

Friday, July 10 at 7:00 p.m. at Severance Hall

The Cleveland Orchestra

Franz Welser-Möst, conductor

Igor Levit, piano

Beethoven wrote his Piano Concerto No. 4 under the influence of Mozart, while Strauss wrote his Symphonia Domestica under the influence of his wife, Pauline. Composed at the same time as his Fifth Symphony, Beethoven’s Fourth Piano Concerto is by contrast more lyrical and elegant. Strauss’s Symphonia Domestica is a humorous portrait of the composer’s stormy and steamy domestic life.

MESSIAEN - Hymne

BEETHOVEN - Piano Concerto No. 4

STRAUSS - Symphonia domestica