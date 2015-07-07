"Strange Bedfellows": Margi Griebling Haigh

Strange Bedfellows: Works by J.S. Bach and Cleveland Composer Margi Griebling-Haigh

A chamber music concert featuring the Griebling/Haigh Family!

Gabrielle Haigh (daughter), soprano; Margi Griebling-Haigh (mother), oboes; Scott Haigh (father), double bass and guests from the Cleveland Orchestra plus top freelancers

When: Wednesday, July 8, 2015 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Fairmount Presbyterian Church Chapel, 2757 Fairmount Blvd., Cleveland Heights

Admission: Freewill offerings gratefully accepted at the door

Program

by Margi Griebling-Haigh:

• Fanfares for Solo Trumpet: Jack Sutte*, trumpet

• Vistas desde el Balcón: Emma Shook*, violin; Erica Snowden, cello; Eric Charnofsky, piano

• Little Ironies: Win Lee* and Beth Woodside*, violin; Lisa Boyko*, viola; Kent Collier, cello

• Kipling Songs: Gabrielle Haigh, soprano; Benjamin Czarnota, baritone; Win Lee, violin; Kent Collier, cello; Eric Charnofsky, piano

by J. S. Bach:

• Quia Respexit from Magnificat: Gabrielle Haigh, soprano; Margi Griebling-Haigh, oboe d’amore; Win Lee* and Beth Woodside, violin; Lisa Boyko, viola; Kent Collier, cello; Scott Haigh*, double bass

• Ich folge dir gleichfalls from St. John Passion: Gabrielle Haigh, soprano; George Pope, flute; Kent Collier, cello

• Zerfließe mein Herz from St. John Passion: Gabrielle Haigh, soprano; George Pope, flute; Margi Griebling-Haigh, English horn; Scott Haigh*, double bass

• Double Concerto for Violin and Oboe, BWV 1060: Emma Shook, violin; Margi Griebling-Haigh, oboe; Win Lee and Beth Woodside, violin; Lisa Boyko, viola; Kent Collier, cello; Scott Haigh, double bass

* Cleveland Orchestra member

Margi Griebling-Haigh, composer, began her musical training in early childhood with her parents, Mary Ann and Stephen T. Griebling. Before graduating from high school, she had already won many awards in composition on the local, state, and national levels, including a grant from Broadcast Music Inc. in 1975, and First Prize in the National Federation of Music Clubs Competition for New Orchestral Works in 1978. Majoring in oboe performance, she earned Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from the Eastman School of Music and the San Francisco Conservatory of Music, respectively.

Currently Composer-in-Residence at the Kent/Blossom Music Festival, Ms. Griebling-Haigh’s catalogue includes numerous songs, chamber music compositions, and orchestral works. She has received commissions from Cleveland Orchestra Principal Hornist Richard King and Assistant Principal Bassoonist Barrick Stees, Cleveland Orchestra (deceased) Principal Oboist John Mack, Vandoren USA, renowned organist Karel Paukert, the Schenectady Symphony, the Cleveland and Kulas Foundations, The Cleveland Institute of Music Cello Ensemble, the Greater Akron Musical Association, Hendrix College Music Department, the Crosstown, Fiati, and Huntingdon Trios, and a group of 16 nationally renowned flutists from across the country, among others.

In 2007, she received a Jerome Composer Commission from the American Composers Forum, which resulted in a setting of the Norwegian Folk Tale Askelad and the Seven Silver Ducks, complete with a recording and her own illustrated children's book. Askelad and her chamber music version of The Story of Babar, the Little Elephant, also now on CD, have been on the roster of Young Audiences of Minneapolis for several seasons. She has collaborated twice with The Poets League of Greater Cleveland and has had music choreographed by Karen Gabay, principal dancer of the (former) Cleveland-San Jose Ballet.

Her music is published by Jeanne, Inc., Trevco, Inc., Ludwin Music, Inc., and her own company, Musicalligraphics. Her music may be heard on the Centaur, Capstone, and Jeanné labels, as well as on several independent releases. She is chairman of the Cleveland Composers Guild and a composer and publisher member of ASCAP.

Gabrielle Haigh, soprano, graduated in 2009 from Laurel School in Shaker Heights, attended Princeton University for one year, and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Classics from Clare College, Cambridge University, where she has also served as a choral exhibitioner in the renowned Clare College Choir. With the choir, she toured throughout Australia, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Italy, Luxembourg, and the U.S., and performed as soloist in Bach’s St. John Passion, Haydn’s Little Organ Mass in C, and Handel’s Birthday Ode to Queen Anne with the European Union Baroque Orchestra, among many other works. She has appeared as soloist in the Brahms Requiem in Kings College Chapel under Stephen Cleobury, as “Mabel” in Pirates of Penzance with the Cambridge Gilbert & Sullivan Society , “Carlotta” in Phantom of the Opera, and the solo soprano part in Villa Lobos‘ Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5 for the Clare College Music Society. Upcoming roles include “Diana” in Actéon by Charpentier and “Julia Jellicoe” in The Grand DukeI at the International Gilbert & Sullivan Festival in Harrogate, Yorkshire. Currently studying voice with Nicola-Jane Kemp in London, her teachers have also included Stephen Varcoe, Barbara Rearick, and Marla Berg. In 2008 and 2009, she was a national finalist in voice in the MTNA competitions. In 2006, Gabrielle received favorable reviews as soprano soloist with the Canton Symphony Orchestra in Marvin Hamlisch’s Anatomy of Peace and was invited back in 2007 to sing the soprano solo in Richard Wagner’s Kinder-Katechismus. For three seasons, she was a member of Apollo’s Musettes, young vocalists who perform with Apollo’s Fire, the Cleveland Baroque Orchestra. She sang for five seasons in the Cleveland Orchestra Children’s Chorus and for two seasons as a member and soloist with the Cleveland Orchestra Youth Chorus.

Scott Haigh, double bass, has been a member of The Cleveland Orchestra since 1978, and has served as first assistant principal b ass since 1980. Prior to joining the Orchestra, he was a member of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra and served as principal bass of the Orquesta Sinfónica del Estado de Mexico. He received a bachelor of music degree from Northwestern University. He studied with Warren Benfield, Stuart Sankey, and Harold Siegel. Often joining chamber ensembles, he was for ten years a member and officer of the Cleveland Octet. A long-time member of the Kent/Blossom Music Festival faculty, he served for 22 years on the faculty of the Oberlin College Conservatory and has also held teaching positions with Baldwin-Wallace College, the Cleveland Institute of Music, Kent State University, Oberlin College, and the University of Akron. He has given masterclasses at numerous colleges and conservatories in the U.S. and abroad. Of half-Cuban descent, Mr. Haigh is fluent in Spanish and enjoys studying foreign languages. In addition to performing in The Cleveland Orchestra, he is a professional realtor® with Howard Hanna. He plays on a basses made by William Baker (1835, Brighton, England) and Daniel Hachez (2009, Tijeras, New Mexico).

Emma Shook, violin, a native of Oregon, is a member of the Cleveland Orchestra and an active chamber musician. Before joining the Cleveland Orchestra in the fall of 2001, she was a member of the Chicago Lyric Opera orchestra and the Santa Fe Opera orchestra. Ms. Shook received her bachelor's and master's degrees from the Juilliard School, where she was a scholarship student of Dorothy DeLay and Hyo Kang. She studied chamber music with Felix Galimir, the Juilliard String Quartet, Samuel Sanders, Michael Tree, the American String Quartet, and Robert McDonald. At Juilliard, she co-founded a conductorless chamber orchestra, and in 1992 won the Peter Mennin prize for outstanding musical achievement. Ms. Shook has performed in recital in Oregon, New York, New Mexico, Illinois, Vermont and Wisconsin and has given many chamber music concerts in the United States and Europe, including a performance in 1992 with Jean-Pierre Rampal.

For further information and photographs, please contact Margi Griebling-Haigh at (216) 559-0464 or e-mail margihaigh@gmail.com.