COYO Postcards from China: Final Day

Published June 26, 2015 at 11:37 PM EDT

The Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra is on tour in China, where they will perform concerts in Beijing, Tianjin, Shanghai, and Ningbo.  WCLV has signed up three orchestra members as "field reporters" to send back pictures, video, audio, and text of their experiences. 

Final update from Jieming Tang, Concertmaster

Tuba player David Burnett interviews Music Director Brett Mitchell on the last day of the tour: https://youtu.be/VgDp7M6FA2A

Brett Mitchell's speech at the farewell dinner in Shanghai: http://youtu.be/AuAd3dRcU-E

Chilling on the flight to Beijing.jpg

Chilling on the flight to Beijing

Enjoying the flight to Beijing.jpg

Enjoying the flight to Beijing

On the flight to Bejing.jpg

On the flight to Beijing

First rehearwsal at the Beijing Children's Palace.jpg

First rehearsal at the Beijing Children's Palace

Group shot in the Summer Palace.jpg

Group shot in the Summer Palace

Roomies in the Summer Palace.jpg

Roomies in the Summer Palace

Selfie in the Forbidden City.jpg

Selfie in the Forbidden City

In front of the Gate of Heavenly Peace.jpg

In front of the Gate of Heavenly Peace

In front of the Great Hall of the People.jpg

In front of the Great Hall of the People

Dragon boat in the Summer Palace.jpg

Dragon boat in the Summer Palace

Entrance of the Great Wall.jpg

Entrance of the Great Wall

On the Great Wall.jpg

On the Great Wall

Funny English translation on the Great Wall.jpg

Funny English on the Great Wall

Buying drinks on the Great Wall.jpg

Buying drinks on the Great Wall

Buying drinks on the Great Wall-1.jpg

Buying drinks on the Great Wall

At the top of the Great Wall.jpg

At the top of the Great Wall

 

Playing chess at the top of the Great Wall.jpg

Playing chess at the top of the Great Wall

A lake in Ningbo-1.jpg

A lake in Ningbo

A lake in Ningbo.jpg

A lake in Ningbo

Chaperones at the Ningbo Cultural Garden.jpg

Chaperones in the Ningbo Cultural Garden

Inside Ningbo Cultural Garden.jpg

Inside the Ningbo Cultural Garden

Truth or dare at Ningbo Cultural Garden.jpg

Truth or dare at Ningbo Cultural Garden

Conductor and concertmaster on the bus in Shanghai.jpg

Condcutor and concertmaster on the bus in Shanghai

Shanghai skyline at the Bund.jpg

Shanghai skyline at the Bund

Shanghai skyline at the Bund-1.jpg

Shanghai skyline at the Bund

Farewell dinner in Shanghai-1.jpg

Farewell dinner in Shanghai

Farewell dinner in Shanghai-2.jpg

Farewell dinner in Shanghai

Farewell dinner in Shanghai-3.jpg

Farewell dinner in Shanghai

Farewell dinner in Shanghai-4.jpg

Farewell dinner in Shanghai

Farewell dinner in Shanghai-5.jpg

Farewell dinner in Shanghai

Farewell dinner in Shanghai.jpg

Farewell dinner in Shanghai

 

