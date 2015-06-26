COYO Postcards from China: Final Day

The Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra is on tour in China, where they will perform concerts in Beijing, Tianjin, Shanghai, and Ningbo. WCLV has signed up three orchestra members as "field reporters" to send back pictures, video, audio, and text of their experiences.
Final update from Jieming Tang, Concertmaster
Tuba player David Burnett interviews Music Director Brett Mitchell on the last day of the tour: https://youtu.be/VgDp7M6FA2A
Brett Mitchell's speech at the farewell dinner in Shanghai: http://youtu.be/AuAd3dRcU-E