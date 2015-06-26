COYO Postcards from China: Final Day

The Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra is on tour in China, where they will perform concerts in Beijing, Tianjin, Shanghai, and Ningbo. WCLV has signed up three orchestra members as "field reporters" to send back pictures, video, audio, and text of their experiences.

Final update from Jieming Tang, Concertmaster

Tuba player David Burnett interviews Music Director Brett Mitchell on the last day of the tour: https://youtu.be/VgDp7M6FA2A

Brett Mitchell's speech at the farewell dinner in Shanghai: http://youtu.be/AuAd3dRcU-E



Chilling on the flight to Beijing



First rehearsal at the Beijing Children's Palace



Group shot in the Summer Palace



Roomies in the Summer Palace



Selfie in the Forbidden City



In front of the Gate of Heavenly Peace



In front of the Great Hall of the People



Dragon boat in the Summer Palace



Entrance of the Great Wall



On the Great Wall



Funny English on the Great Wall



Buying drinks on the Great Wall



At the top of the Great Wall



Playing chess at the top of the Great Wall



A lake in Ningbo



Chaperones in the Ningbo Cultural Garden



Inside the Ningbo Cultural Garden



Truth or dare at Ningbo Cultural Garden



Condcutor and concertmaster on the bus in Shanghai



Shanghai skyline at the Bund



Farewell dinner in Shanghai



