Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra Music Director Brett Mitchell spends a few minutes talking about each of the pieces on the tour program. COYO is on tour in China, where they will perform concerts in Beijing, Tianjin, Shanghai, and Ningbo.

Program

Dmitri Shostakovich - Festive Overture

Wojciech Kilar - Orawa

Samuel Barber - Medea's Dance of Vengeance

Peter Tchaikovsky - Symphony No. 4