Chagrin Arts presents Chautauqua-in-Chagrin 2015: Karen Lazar

CHAGRIN FALLS, OHIO – Chagrin Arts will open its ninth season of Chautauqua-in-Chagrin on Tuesday, June 23 with “Things We Keep and Stories We Tell,” a presentation led by Wes Cowan, PBS’ Antiques Roadshow Appraiser, History Detectives host, and owner of Cowan’s Auctions, Inc. now located in Cleveland. The program will take place from 6:30 PM – 8:00 PM at Federated Church, 76 Bell St., Chagrin Falls, Ohio. Tickets are $21-$28 for adults and $5 for students age 25 and younger. Tickets may be purchased by phone at (440) 247-9700 or online at www.chagrinarts.org.

The format of the evening will be one of conversation and dialogue between Wes Cowan and moderator William Hamann of the Chagrin Falls Historical Society. Wes Cowan will share his unique perspective on how a person’s relationship with objects and stories passed from one generation to the next helps shape one’s identity and informs their view of American History. The presentation will also include three on-stage appraisals, supplied by previously chosen patrons via random selection.

Additionally, the Chagrin Falls Library will host its Young Explorers Program at the Chagrin Falls Library. The June 23 program is open to children in Kindergarten through 5th grade. The entertaining and educational event will allow kids to “travel through time” as they learn about what it was like to be a kid during the 1800s. A historian from Hale Farm and Village will help recreate this time period. The program will include many activities for children to try, including churning butter, playing a cup and ball game, using a washboard, and more. The Young Explorers Program is free of charge but registration is required by calling (440) 247–3556.

“Things We Keep and Stories We Tell” Presented in Part by Cowan’s Auctions

Tuesday, June 23rd

4:00 PM | Chagrin Falls Library (FREE)

Young Explorers Program: Grades K-5

Kids in History: “Travel through time” and learn what it was like to be a kid during the 1800s. A historian from Hale Farm and Village will help recreate this time period. Try your hand at churning butter, mastering the cup and ball game, using a washboard, and more. Registration required, call 440.247.3556.

6:30 PM | Federated Church –76 Bell St., Chagrin Falls (Tickets needed)

Everyone has a story, and a family member who was part of the story. And most of us have mementos—objects that also played a part in the story. We shape our identities and find our place in history by telling little stories that connect us to a bigger story. Wes Cowan will share his unique perspective on how our relationship with objects informs our views of American History. Presentation will include on-stage appraisals.

 Wes Cowan – Owner, Cowan’s Auctions; Appraiser PBS’ Antiques Road Show and host, History Detectives

 Moderated by William Hamann – Board Member, Chagrin Falls Historical Society

“The Value of Water”

Tuesday, June 30th

4:00 PM | Chagrin Falls Library (FREE)

Young Explorers Program: Grades K-5

Water as a Life Force: Get wet with an interactive presentation about water conservation with staff members from the South Chagrin Reservation Look About Lodge. Come dressed in clothing and shows that can get muddy. Guardians will need to be present to sign a release form. Registration required, call 440.247.3556.

6:30 PM | Federated Church – 76 Bell St., Chagrin Falls

Speakers will dive into the economic, societal and ecological perspectives of one of our most valuable resources. The program will also provide a look into local efforts to sustain a clean and healthy Chagrin River.

 Bryan Stubbs – Executive Director of the Cleveland Water Alliance

 Heather Elmer – Executive Director of Chagrin River Watershed Partners, Inc.  Moderated by Jeanette Grasselli Brown – Co-Founder and past Chair of Board, Cleveland Water Alliance

“Marijuana”

Tuesday, July 21st

4:00 PM | Chagrin Falls Library (FREE)

Young Explorers Program: Grades K-5

Investigate It! CSI: Learn about the forensic techniques used to solve crimes, including how dogs are trained to help police officers. Registration required, call 440.247.3556.

6:30 PM | Federated Church – 76 Bell St., Chagrin Falls

An officer from the Denver Police Department will present his personal reflections on the effects of the legalization of the sale and use of marijuana in Denver, and a Cleveland Clinic doctor will discuss the use of marijuana from a medical perspective.

 Commander William Nagle – Denver, Colorado Police Department

 Mellar P. Davis, MD – Oncology and Hematology Specialist, Cleveland Clinic

 Moderated by Judge David T. Matia – Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court’s first Drug Court Judge

The Sustainable Table Part 2

Tuesday, July 28th

4:00 PM | Chagrin Falls Library (FREE)

Young Explorers Program: Grades K-5

The Sustainable Table: Learn about the many foods that are grown right here in Ohio, and help us whip up a meal to share with friends. Registration required, call 440.247.3556.

6:30 PM | Federated Church – 76 Bell St., Chagrin Falls

Passion, sustainability and artistry have become key players at our table. Back by popular demand, this program brings together a new panel on farmers, chefs and entrepreneurs to share their perspectives on local food, inspiring cuisine and sustainable practices.

 Ben Bebenroth – Chef, Farmer and Founder, The Spice Companies

 Saul Kliorys – Sustainability Manager, Great Lakes Brewing Co.

 Jean Mackenzie – Owner, Mackenzie Creamery

 James Simpson – Chef Liaison, The Chefs Garden, and Executive Chef, Culinary Vegetable Institute

 Moderated by Jay Szabo – Horticulturalist, Urban Farmer, and Landscape Designer