COYO Postcards from China: Day 1

The Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra is on tour in China, where they will perform concerts in Beijing, Tianjin, Shanghai, and Ningbo. WCLV has signed up three orchestra members as "field reporters" to send back pictures, video, audio, and text of their experiences.

Day 1 update from Serena Shapard, Principal Second Violin

Written on the plane from Chicago, USA to Beijing, China

Good evening and good morning from the Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra!

As we make our way over Canada and the Arctic Ocean, we are starting to anticipate and adjust to the 12-hour time difference that awaits us at the other end of our travels. Although our families are sitting down for dinner at home, our future audience members in China are just rising for breakfast!

With many recovering from an exhilarating send-off concert yesterday evening and others anticipating a full and exciting itinerary over the next nine days, the cabin of our plane is quiet. Although many musicians sleep, others read, enjoy music, and play card games together.

But the quiet atmosphere here is no reflection of our excitement; spirits are very high as we eagerly await all the new sights, sounds, tastes, and experiences that await us in China.

For some, our travels today mark first airplane flights, first international flights, and first flights on a double-decker plane. But even for the most seasoned travelers among us, our experience on tour as the Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra is guaranteed to stand out from other adventures. Rarely does one find the chance to travel in a diverse group of peers united by an unbreakable camaraderie and the goal of creating and sharing music with new audiences. We are so grateful to have this opportunity to explore China together, and we are excited to share our experiences with you as our tour continues!