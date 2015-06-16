© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Cavaliers Play Warriors on Cleveland's Home Court for Game Six

By Nick Castele
Published June 16, 2015 at 11:32 PM EDT

The Cleveland Cavaliers head to game six of the NBA Finals tonight against the Golden State Warriors. ideastream's Nick Castele has more. 

Cleveland's loss Sunday night puts the team behind three to two in this best-of-seven series. The Cavs face elimination if they lose again. 

Speaking to reporters after a midday practice, LeBron James described advice he's giving to his teammates. 

"At the end of the day, you win or you go home," James said. "And you come out with not a desperation but hunger to try to force a game seven on our home floor, and we should relish the opportunity."

James brushed off speculation that he could be named most valuable player for the series regardless of whether the Cavs win—saying he wants to win a title for the team, not for himself. 

Tipoff tonight is at 9 p.m. in downtown Cleveland. 

 

Nick Castele
