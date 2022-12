Cavs fans recognize Carl Orff's Carmina burana from pre-game activities at the Q. In words that might have been written by a long-suffering Cleveland sports fan, the chorus laments the blind power of fate (and this is the actual translation): “O fortune, like the moon, ever waxing and waning…Now through the game I bring my bare back to your villainy.” But at long last, maybe the wheel of fate is turning OUR way! Go Cavs!