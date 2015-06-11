Opera Circle presents Madama Butterfly: Dorota Sobieska
Madama Butterfly by Giacomo Puccini
Saturday, June 13, 2015 at 7:30pm
The Ohio Theatre, PlayhouseSquare
1511 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115
Opera Circle returns to PlayhouseSquare with a full-scale production of this magnificent work, in which the tragic love story of a beautiful Japanese girl and a US naval officer is brought to life through magnificent music. This opera classic will feature soloists, chorus, orchestra, costumes, staging, and supertitles. One of the most famous operas of all time, Madama Butterfly continues to universally enchant audiences with its heart-wrenching tale and incredible music.
Maestro Grzegorz Nowak, Principal Associate Conductor of Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in London, will come especially to conduct one performance only, not to be missed! Maestro Nowak holds an illustrious international career, his artistry having been recognized in engagements, reviews, competitions, recordings, and venues all over the world.
Dorota Sobieska, soprano, as Cio-Cio San
Christina Carr, mezzo-soprano, as Suzuki
Susan Fletcher, mezzo-soprano, as Kate Pinkerton
Isaac Hurtado, tenor, as B.F. Pinkerton
James Binion, baritone, as Sharpless
Brian Skoog, tenor, as Goro
Shaun McGrath, tenor, as Prince Yamadori
William Roberts, baritone, as Bonzo
Jeremy Gilpatric, baritone, as Il commissario imperiale
Laura Avdey, mezzo-soprano, as La madre
Nicole Wong, soprano, as La zia
Rachel Morrison, soprano, as La cugina
Tickets are available through the PlayhouseSquare Box Office at 216 241 6000 or online through PlayhouseSquare.