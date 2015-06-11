Opera Circle presents Madama Butterfly: Dorota Sobieska

Madama Butterfly by Giacomo Puccini

Saturday, June 13, 2015 at 7:30pm

The Ohio Theatre, PlayhouseSquare

1511 Euclid Avenue

Cleveland OH 44115

Opera Circle returns to PlayhouseSquare with a full-scale production of this magnificent work, in which the tragic love story of a beautiful Japanese girl and a US naval officer is brought to life through magnificent music. This opera classic will feature soloists, chorus, orchestra, costumes, staging, and supertitles. One of the most famous operas of all time, Madama Butterfly continues to universally enchant audiences with its heart-wrenching tale and incredible music.

Maestro Grzegorz Nowak, Principal Associate Conductor of Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in London, will come especially to conduct one performance only, not to be missed! Maestro Nowak holds an illustrious international career, his artistry having been recognized in engagements, reviews, competitions, recordings, and venues all over the world.

Dorota Sobieska, soprano, as Cio-Cio San

Christina Carr, mezzo-soprano, as Suzuki

Susan Fletcher, mezzo-soprano, as Kate Pinkerton

Isaac Hurtado, tenor, as B.F. Pinkerton

James Binion, baritone, as Sharpless

Brian Skoog, tenor, as Goro

Shaun McGrath, tenor, as Prince Yamadori

William Roberts, baritone, as Bonzo

Jeremy Gilpatric, baritone, as Il commissario imperiale

Laura Avdey, mezzo-soprano, as La madre

Nicole Wong, soprano, as La zia

Rachel Morrison, soprano, as La cugina

Tickets are available through the PlayhouseSquare Box Office at 216 241 6000 or online through PlayhouseSquare.