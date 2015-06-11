Cavs Fever in Concert Halls and on Museum Walls

by David C. Barnett

Area sports fans of all stripes are cheering the Cleveland Cavaliers on to victory in the NBA PLayoffs. Cavs fever even extends to local concert halls and museum walls.

A vintage "Go Cavaliers" banner was hoisted onto the south wall of the Cleveland Museum of Art's stately 1916 building, this week. It's one...literal...sign of how the century-old institution is backing the home team's efforts to triumph over the Golden State Warriors in the battle for basketball's top prize. Cleveland Museum director William Griswold says he's also thrown down the gauntlet to his opposite number in California.

WILLIAM GRISWOLD: We have agreed with Lori Fogarty, the director of the Oakland Museum, that when the Cavs win, Oakland's going to sponsor the visit of 100 school children to the Cleveland Museum of Art, and in the almost inconceivable possibility that the Cavs might not prevail, then we are going to do the same for Oakland.

The Cleveland Orchestra is matching the vocal power of Cavaliers fans inside the "Q", decibel for decibel, with a rousing video of the Orchestra and chorus, wearing Cavs tee-shirts, performing Carmina Burana. The Orchestra's twitter feed has also been talking smack to the San Francisco Symphony with comments like "Curry is to LeBron as Salieri was to Mozart".