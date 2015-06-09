Cleveland and Golden State in NBA Finals Game 3

The Cleveland Cavaliers host the Golden State Warriors tonight at the Q in game three of the NBA finals. It’s tied now at one apiece but the winner tonight could gain an enormous amount of momentum in the 7 game series. Ideastream’s Mark Urycki reports...

There are two MVP players in tonight’s game – The Cav’s LeBron James and the Warrior’s Steph Curry, and both were born in Akron. Curry had an off night in Oakland on Sunday and during practice today he sounded as though the Cav’s surprising overtime win on the Warriors’ home floor took some energy out of Golden State.

“ It was a frustrating day. No one on our team has lost a finals game before so we had to deal with those emotions after the game and just try to move on because the series is far from over.”

The Cavaliers are limping along with two of their top players out with injuries and LeBron is left to do a lot on his own. Cavs coach David Blatt acknowledges James has played a lot of minutes.

"But he is strong and he has prepared himself the whole season for this time of the year. There are very few guys that can do what he did throughout the course of the year with the understanding of where he needs to be at the key moment of the season.”

It’s going to be a crowded evening in Cleveland. Both the Indians and the Cavaliers have home games. Some parking lots are charging as much as $40 dollars.

Game 3 is a bit of a homecoming for Golden State’s rookie coach Steve Kerr. While his team practiced today at the Q, Kerr recalled playing for the very strong Cavs teams of the early 90’s. He was a 3-point specialist.

“I loved playing here. I was here 3 ½ years, I had a great experience. I was Brown’s fan and I’d go to Indians games to see my buddy Kenny Lofton, who I played at Arizona with. I became a Cleveland fan and I pull for Cleveland. Not in this series though.”

Kerr went on to win five championships as a player with Chicago and San Antonio.

Game time tonight is 9 O’clock. Game 4 in Cleveland is on Thursday.