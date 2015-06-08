Cleveland Play House Brings Home a Tony

by David C. Barnett

Cleveland scored victories on two coasts, last night.

While the Cavaliers were busy besting the Warriors in California, the Cleveland Play House was being honored as the nation's top regional theater, at the Tony Awards in New York.

Play House Artistic Director Laura Kepley and Managing Director Kevin Moore were on hand to pick-up the trophy

Kepley said, "The Cleveland Play House is so proud to accept this award for our work as a regional theater. This is a wonderful way to launch our second hundred years of service"

The Play House was founded in 1915, and celebrates those 100 years, this fall.