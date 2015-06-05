Nightingale Opera: Marla Berg, Timothy Culver, Melissa Davis
Marla Berg, director
Timothy Culver, tenor (Nemorino)
Melissa Davis, artistic director
Donizetti's The Elixir of Love presented by Nightingale Opera
Saturday, June 13 at 8:00 p.m.
Knight Fine Arts Center
Western Reserve Academy, Hudson
The Elixir of Love tells the story of a magic love potion and the destiny of a love triangle involving a lovable bumpkin, a dashing sergeant and the bewitching town flirt. Filled with light-hearted charm and bursting with feel-good laughs, The Elixir of Love features effervescent Italian melodies and plenty of bel canto vocal fireworks.
For tickets call (330) 575-3961 or visit http://www.nightingaleoperatheatre.com/