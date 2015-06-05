© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Nightingale Opera: Marla Berg, Timothy Culver, Melissa Davis

Published June 5, 2015 at 11:28 PM EDT

Marla Berg, director
Timothy Culver, tenor (Nemorino)
Melissa Davis, artistic director

Donizetti's The Elixir of Love presented by Nightingale Opera
Saturday, June 13 at 8:00 p.m.
Knight Fine Arts Center
Western Reserve Academy, Hudson

The Elixir of Love tells the story of a magic love potion and the destiny of a love triangle involving a lovable bumpkin, a dashing sergeant and the bewitching town flirt. Filled with light-hearted charm and bursting with feel-good laughs, The Elixir of Love features effervescent Italian melodies and plenty of bel canto vocal fireworks.

For tickets call (330) 575-3961 or visit http://www.nightingaleoperatheatre.com/ 

