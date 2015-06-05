Local Social Services Benefit From Higley Fund Donation

by David C. Barnett

At its annual meeting, this month, the Cleveland Foundation announced it was receiving one of its largest ever donations. Foundation CEO Ronn Richard says it comes from the family of a local construction company with deep community roots.

"The Cleveland Foundation is going to receive 23-million-dollars in an estate gift from Beverly and Albert Higley. This is the third largest gift in the Foundation's 101-year-old history."

Over the past 90 years, the Albert M. Higley Company has built a number of familiar Cleveland-area structures, including the US Coast Guard station, the Western Reserve Historical Society, and the new Eaton world headquarters in Beachwood.

Current company Chairman Bruce Higley says philanthropy is a family tradition.

"I think it really started with my father's parents, who were both greatly involved with the community. My grandmother was a social worker, my grandfather was chair of the Red Cross --- a lot of different organizations, and that really just kind of flowed down to my father."

Ronn Richard says the 23 million dollar donation increases an existing Higley Fund at the Foundation that helps support organizations such as the Greater Cleveland Food Bank and social services that help children.